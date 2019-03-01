Log in
Nestlé

Nestle : SPECIAL.T and KUSMI TEA join forces to launch a new range of tea capsules

0
03/01/2019

SPECIAL.T and KUSMI TEA, two iconic brands, are joining forces to launch a new range of tea capsules. The partnership brings together the valued experience of the two brands in delivering high quality tea with unique sensory taste to consumers.

The new offerings consist of a selection of four famous blends of KUSMI TEA: black tea Anastasia, blend of white and green tea White Anastasia, green tea Imperial Label and infusion Be cool.

As of March 2019, this new range of tea capsules will be available on the main digital platforms of special-t.com and kusmitea.com and in KUSMI TEA boutiques in Europe.

Catherine Bailly, Business Head of SPECIAL.T said 'We are pleased to launch the first tea capsules that combine KUSMI TEA's 'savoir faire' with the tea expertise and patented technology of SPECIAL.T. We are confident that great innovation will ensure our growing success.'

Consumers will enjoy their favorite tea, prepared with the perfect infusion.

Sylvain Orebi, of KUSMI TEA, said 'Whether it is in loose tea format, tea bags or now in capsules, everyone will be able to enjoy KUSMI TEA in their favorite format. We are delighted about this partnership that will bring the best brewing system to the best teas.'

Read the full press release (pdf, 300 Kb)

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:13:04 UTC
