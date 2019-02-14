Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/13 11:30:20 am
86.68 CHF   +0.32%
02:02aNESTLE : expects pick up in sales growth to be maintained
RE
01:49aNestle 2018 Net Profit Rose on One-Offs
DJ
01:32aNESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle : expects pick up in sales growth to be maintained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 02:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Nestle logo is pictured on a coffee factory in Orbe

VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters)A - Nestle said it expected its organic sales to rise by more than 3 percent this year after an improving performance in China and North America helped growth accelerate in 2018 after six years of slowdowns.

Demand for packaged foods has suffered from a trend towards healthier eating, and Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider is trying to bring the world's biggest food group back up to speed by improving efficiency and focussing on growth categories.

Organic sales grew 3.0 percent in the full year, accelerating to 3.7 percent in the final quarter, the maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Nespresso portioned coffee said in a statement on Thursday.

The improvement meant Nestle beat forecasts for 3.5 percent quarterly growth in a Reuters poll and was also better than the 2.9 percent growth reported by peer Unilever last month.

Nestle's net profit jumped 42 percent to 10.1 billion Swiss francs (7.8 billion pounds) thanks to one-off items like the divestment of its U.S. confectionery business, lagging a forecast for 11.5 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

The Swiss company also said it would explore strategic options for its Herta cold cuts and meat-based products business, although it will hang on to the Herta brand dough and vegetarian business.

The sale is part of Nestle reshaping its business to adapt to changing consumer tastes and focus on coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water as its main growth categories.

It has sold underperforming units -- it is currently looking for a buyer for its skin health unit and expected its review of the business sale to be completed by mid-2019.

It also wants to return to mid-single digit sales growth and reach an underlying trading operating profit margin target of 17.5-18.5 percent by 2020.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

By Silke Koltrowitz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
02:02aNESTLE : expects pick up in sales growth to be maintained
RE
01:49aNestle 2018 Net Profit Rose on One-Offs
DJ
01:32aNESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
PU
01:32aNESTLE : Nestlé proposes Dick Boer and Dinesh Paliwal as new independent members..
PU
02/13Nestle Rolls Out Starbucks Branded Coffees for Retail Sale
DJ
02/13NESTLE : Nestlé announces the global launch of a new range of Starbucks products..
PU
02/11NESTLE : Factbox - New systems pinpoint palm oil deforestation in real time, alm..
RE
02/11Can 'Big Brother' technology clean up palm oil's image?
RE
02/08NESTLE : Margin concerns dampen L'Oreal shares after solid sales report
RE
02/08PSX remains bearish
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 14 899 M
Net income 2018 11 309 M
Debt 2018 29 751 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 22,33
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ8.62%263 191
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.79%68 670
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.78%58 667
DANONE5.89%50 302
GENERAL MILLS15.15%26 758
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.34%23 738
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.