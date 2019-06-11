Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/11 05:52:13 am
101.03 CHF   -0.36%
05:40aNESTLE : Europe chief sees little impact from hard Brexit
RE
05:28aNESTLE : presentation 1Mb
PU
06/10NESTLE : Companies pushed baby formula in Peru despite ban
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle : presentation 1Mb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:28am EDT

Growing in Zone

EMENA

Marco Settembri

CEO, Zone Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward looking statements which reflect Management's current views and estimates. The forward looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments.

This presentation contains certain financial performance measures which are not defined by IFRS. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures provide additional useful information to assess the financial and operational performance of the Group. Such measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and are explained and/or reconciled with our IFRS measures (Consolidated Financial Statements) in the Nestlé Group Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) document available on our Investor Website.

2

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Our business in Zone EMENA

Key 2018 figures

Sales

CHF 18.9 bn

21% of total Nestlé sales

Underlying

TOP

19.0%*

Employees

  • 74 000

  • Before unallocated items

Where

Western

Europe

62%

MENA

19%

Factories

101

Central

  • Eastern Europe

19%

What

Beverages

Prepared dishes

PetCare

incl. coffee

& cooking aids

27%

21%

18%

Confectionery

Nutrition &

Milk products

Health Science

& Ice cream

17%

11%

6%

Top brands

3

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Our transformational journey ‛EMENA 2020'

7 regionally-managed

Leading to a structural

businesses created

shift in sales

EMENA sales by business model

2017

Global

42%

45%

Regional

Local

13%

2019

30%

Global

Regional 70%

Enabling and driving an evolution in our ways of working

Middle East…

Winning together in the market

  • Combining the best of category focus and local market competence
  • Aligned decision making
  • Clear decision rights on local and above market processes

P&L responsibility at category level

4

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Our virtuous circle

Creating Shared Value

  • Healthier Kids
  • YOUth initiative
  • Zero environmental impact across operations

Delivering profitable growth

  • 2018: +80 bps UTOP margin helped by portfolio management

Achieving efficiencies

  • Distribution costs:-8 bps in 2018
  • Overheads:-41 bps in 2018

Investing in growth

  • 2018: CHF 24 m in additional consumer marketing investment

Driving market share

  • Zone EMENA growing ahead of market (in value terms)

5

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Category growth opportunities

Petcare

Nutrition

18%

11%

of Zone sales

of Zone sales

Building a strategic partnership Purina - IVCCapturing mainstream opportunities

Beverages

Plant-based:

incl. coffee

Free from meat

27%

< 1%

of Zone sales

of Zone sales

Driving the Starbucks opportunity

Accelerating the Incredible Burger launch

6

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Improving margins through lower structural costs, portfolio management, and steady growth

Zone EMENA: Underlying TOP and structural cost evolution (in % of sales)

20.6%

20.5%

20.3%

20.7%

20.3%

19.5%

20.0%

Structural costs

as a % of sales

19.0%

Underlying

18.2%

trading

16.9%

operating profit

margin

16.5%

OG %

15.8%

15.8%

15.8%

3.5%

2.2%

2.3%

3.5%

1.4%

2.1%

1.9%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Organic growth figures before 2018 are pro forma and include the reorganization of Nestlé Nutrition and Nestlé Professional into the Zones

No restatement has been made for accounting changes before 2017

7

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Expanding beyond "EMENA 2020"

Sustainable

by design

Inclusive

EMENA

Consumer

teams

& shopper

EMENA

centricity

2020

Connect

Creating

Digital by

competitive

design

gaps in

operations

8

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Key takeaways

  • Transformingthe way we operate in EMENA
  • Optimizing coststhrough reduction of complexity and optimal industrial set-up
  • Delivering market share gains and solid profit improvement
  • Preparing the futurewith EMENA Connect

9

|

June 11, 2019

|

Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
05:40aNESTLE : Europe chief sees little impact from hard Brexit
RE
05:28aNESTLE : presentation 1Mb
PU
06/10NESTLE : Companies pushed baby formula in Peru despite ban
AQ
06/08NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Nigeria cleans up Beach to commemorate World Ocean Day
AQ
06/06Beyond Meat's home in the meat aisle sparks food fight
RE
06/03Infineon's Cypress deal may land advisers $95 million fee bonanza
RE
06/03NESTLE : Poland Spring 100% natural spring water to use 100% recycled plastic by..
PU
06/03Spice maker McCormick's quest to make your vanilla milkshake cheaper
RE
06/02NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : shareholders seek bonus issue, action on unclaimed divide..
AQ
05/31NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Plc appraises self, satisfied with growth
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 95 405 M
EBIT 2019 16 378 M
Net income 2019 11 335 M
Debt 2019 33 029 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,91
P/E ratio 2020 23,12
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 311 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ27.07%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.37%74 269
DANONE18.03%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.58%34 656
GENERAL MILLS31.84%30 323
THE HERSHEY COMPANY27.58%27 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About