Nestle : presentation 1Mb

June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Our business in Zone EMENA
Key 2018 figures
Sales
CHF 18.9 bn
21% of total Nestlé sales
Underlying
TOP
19.0%*
Employees
74 000
Before unallocated items
Where
Western
Europe
62%
MENA
19%
Factories
101
Central
Eastern Europe
19%
What
Beverages
Prepared dishes
PetCare
incl. coffee
& cooking aids
27%
21%
18%
Confectionery
Nutrition &
Milk products
Health Science
& Ice cream
17%
11%
6%
Top brands
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Our transformational journey ‛EMENA 2020'
7 regionally-managed
Leading to a structural
businesses created
shift in sales
EMENA sales by business model
2017
Global
42%
45%
Regional
Local
13%
2019
30%
Global
Regional 70%
Enabling and driving an evolution in our ways of working
Middle East…
Winning together in the market
Combining the best of category focus and local market competence
Aligned decision making
Clear decision rights on local and above market processes
P&L responsibility at category level
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Our virtuous circle
Creating Shared Value
Healthier Kids
YOUth initiative
Zero environmental impact across operations
Delivering profitable growth
2018: +80 bps UTOP margin helped by portfolio management
Achieving efficiencies
Distribution costs:-8 bps in 2018
Overheads:-41 bps in 2018
Investing in growth
2018: CHF 24 m in additional consumer marketing investment
Driving market share
Zone EMENA growing ahead of market (in value terms)
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Category growth opportunities
Petcare
Nutrition
18%
11%
of Zone sales
of Zone sales
Building a strategic partnership Purina - IVCCapturing mainstream opportunities
Beverages
Plant-based:
incl. coffee
Free from meat
27%
< 1%
of Zone sales
of Zone sales
Driving the Starbucks opportunity
Accelerating the Incredible Burger launch
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Improving margins through lower structural costs, portfolio management, and steady growth
Zone EMENA: Underlying TOP and structural cost evolution (in % of sales)
20.6%
20.5%
20.3%
20.7%
20.3%
19.5%
20.0%
Structural costs
as a % of sales
19.0%
Underlying
18.2%
trading
16.9%
operating profit
margin
16.5%
OG %
15.8%
15.8%
15.8%
3.5%
2.2%
2.3%
3.5%
1.4%
2.1%
1.9%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Organic growth figures before 2018 are pro forma and include the reorganization of Nestlé Nutrition and Nestlé Professional into the Zones
No restatement has been made for accounting changes before 2017
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Expanding beyond "EMENA 2020"
Sustainable
by design
Inclusive
EMENA
Consumer
teams
& shopper
EMENA
centricity
2020
Connect
Creating
Digital by
competitive
design
gaps in
operations
June 11, 2019
Deutsche Bank, Global Consumer Conference 2019
Key takeaways
Transformingthe way we operate in EMENA
Optimizing coststhrough reduction of complexity and optimal industrial set-up
Delivering market share gains and solid profit improvement