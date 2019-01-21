Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - sources

Private equity companies Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle, CVC, EQT and Partners Group are also expected to bid and might look for partners, according to the sources, who declined to be identified as the process is private.

Information memorandums on the sale, being run by Credit Suisse and Evercore, are expected to be sent by the end of January and first-round bids are likely to be submitted in early March, the sources added.

Nestle and all the potential suitors declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

