Nestle India 1Q Net Rose 14% on Stronger Sales, Lower Tax

By Kosaku Narioka



Nestle India Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose 14% from a year earlier thanks to stronger sales and lower tax expenses, the company said late Tuesday.

Net profit rose to 5.25 billion Indian rupees ($69.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31. That virtually matched the estimate of INR5.26 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

While cost of materials increased due to higher prices of commodities such as milk, lower tax expenses helped the company's bottom line, the company said.

First-quarter revenue increased 9.5% to INR33.68 billion from INR30.76 billion a year earlier.

