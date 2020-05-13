Log in
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED

NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED

(500790)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/12
17457.25 INR   -0.63%
12:16aNestle India 1Q Net Rose 14% on Stronger Sales, Lower Tax
DJ
05/07NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
02/28NESTLE INDIA : ranks joint first in ATNI's India Spotlight Index 2020
AQ
News 
Nestle India 1Q Net Rose 14% on Stronger Sales, Lower Tax

Nestle India 1Q Net Rose 14% on Stronger Sales, Lower Tax

05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Nestle India Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose 14% from a year earlier thanks to stronger sales and lower tax expenses, the company said late Tuesday.

Net profit rose to 5.25 billion Indian rupees ($69.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31. That virtually matched the estimate of INR5.26 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

While cost of materials increased due to higher prices of commodities such as milk, lower tax expenses helped the company's bottom line, the company said.

First-quarter revenue increased 9.5% to INR33.68 billion from INR30.76 billion a year earlier.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

