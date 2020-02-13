Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nestle India Ltd    500790   INE239A01016

NESTLE INDIA LTD

(500790)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/05
16374 INR   -0.48%
Nestle India 4Q Net Profit Rose 38% on Higher Domestic Sales
DJ
01/13The death of Maggi noodles
AQ
2019NESTLE INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Nestle India 4Q Net Profit Rose 38% on Higher Domestic Sales

02/13/2020 | 10:58pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Nestle India Ltd. said late Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 38% from a year earlier on higher domestic sales, despite drop in exports of coffee to Turkey and higher cost of milk.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 4.73 billion rupees ($66.3 million) from INR3.42 billion a year earlier.

Nestle India said the cost of materials consumed increased 22% due partly to higher milk prices.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7.5% to INR31.94 billion from INR29.73 billion a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose 10% while exports dropped 9.7% due to lower coffee exports to Turkey.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 17.01 End-of-day quote.-11.96%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 16.32 End-of-day quote.-2.62%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 36.95 End-of-day quote.12.14%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR -5.71% 424.2 End-of-day quote.17.93%
NESTLE INDIA LTD -0.48% 16374 End-of-day quote.10.12%
NEW YORK COCOA 2.89% 2988 End-of-day quote.18.38%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 123.85 End-of-day quote.2.06%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 6.04155 Delayed Quote.1.59%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 28 427 M
Net income 2020 23 409 M
Finance 2020 12 151 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 67,8x
P/E ratio 2021 57,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2021 9,80x
Capitalization 1 583 B
Chart NESTLE INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Nestle India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16 417,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suresh Narayanan Chairman & Managing Director
Shobinder Duggal CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Roemkens Executive Director & Technical Director
Swati Ajay Piramal Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajya Vardhan Kanoria Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLE INDIA LTD10.12%22 025
NESTLÉ S.A.3.49%316 551
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC7.03%84 472
DANONE-2.68%51 864
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-13.57%36 684
THE HERSHEY COMPANY7.40%32 980
