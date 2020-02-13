Nestle India 4Q Net Profit Rose 38% on Higher Domestic Sales

By Kosaku Narioka



Nestle India Ltd. said late Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 38% from a year earlier on higher domestic sales, despite drop in exports of coffee to Turkey and higher cost of milk.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 4.73 billion rupees ($66.3 million) from INR3.42 billion a year earlier.

Nestle India said the cost of materials consumed increased 22% due partly to higher milk prices.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7.5% to INR31.94 billion from INR29.73 billion a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose 10% while exports dropped 9.7% due to lower coffee exports to Turkey.

