Nestle Lanka : Milo to give away 1,000 mountain bicycles once again to help kids and their families get active

NESTLE LANKA PLC

NESTLE LANKA PLC (NEST)
10/17/2018 | 05:23am CEST
To Press Releases listOct 17, 2018

1,000 lucky children will win brand new mountain bicycles courtesy of Milo to help kids and their families get active. To participate, all they need to do is collect a scratch card from the retailer with every purchase of a Milo RTD (Ready-To-Drink) pack and SMS the unique code to 6456 via any mobile network in the following format: MBCodeNameAge. The campaign will run till 30 November 2018 and winners will be chosen once in every two weeks through a raffle draw. The lucky winners will get the opportunity to pedal the streets of Colombo with their families at a grand bicycle parade.

Said Mohamed Ali, Category Marketing Manager: 'Milo has always been about 'fuelling the winning spirit' and inspiring kids to lead a healthy active lifestyle. We are encouraging children to add cycling to their daily routine, offering them a fun way to get active. Cycling has the advantage of being both a solo or group activity, and can help kids bond with friends and family and get fit together. It also helps create a sense of team spirit and promote friendly competition. This marks Milo's fourth consecutive year of giving away mountain bicycles; we expect to receive a record-breaking number of entries this time, in comparison with previous years. The campaign's growing popularity is a testament to the strong trust and love consumers have for the brand.'

He added that post this year's give-a-ways, the brand would have provided 4,000 children in total with Milo mountain bicycles, through various initiatives.

Milo isNestlé's world leading chocolate malt beverage, fortified with vitamins and minerals. It is made from high quality fresh milk collected from thousands of local Sri Lankan farmers, the goodness of malt and the finest cocoa beans. Committed to 'Fuelling the Winning Spirit,' Milo has been at the forefront of supporting school sports from grass roots level for over 30 years. Inspiring consumers to achieve their best by supporting their drive to succeed, Milo has been able to encourage hundreds of thousands of children to be physically active, and support many promising athletes in their careers.

Nestlé Lanka plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 03:22:02 UTC
Financials (LKR)
Sales 2018 41 008 M
EBIT 2018 5 954 M
Net income 2018 4 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 20,60
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 87 417 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2 050  LKR
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shivani Hegde Managing Director & Executive Director
Suresh Narayanan Chairman
Gurcharan Grover Director, Director-Finance & Control
Rohit Mittal Senior Vice President-Technical
Ranjeevan Seevaratnam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLE LANKA PLC512
NESTLÉ-5.85%244 112
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%66 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 305
DANONE-7.96%51 026
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 332
