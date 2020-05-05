Log in
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)

NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)

(NESTLE)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 04/30
140.1 MYR   +0.79%
Nestle Malaysia 1Q Profit Fell 21% on Higher Costs, Lockdown
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
Nestle Malaysia 1Q Profit Fell 21% on Higher Costs, Lockdown

05/05/2020

By Chester Tay

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd. reported a 21% decline in its first-quarter net profit due to higher commodity costs and lower sales amid the lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Net profit fell to 186.3 million ringgit ($43.2 million), while revenue declined 1.3% on year to MYR1.43 billion, Nestle said in a stock exchange filing Tuesday.

Measures taken to protect employees' safety and ensure supply of essential foods and beverages during the movement restriction period resulted in higher expenses in the quarter, the food company said.

The company cautioned that disruption from the Covid-19 situation is expected to persist the next few months, compounded by some pressure from unfavorable exchange rates and higher prices for some commodities.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) 0.79% 140.1 End-of-day quote.1.45%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 5 766 M
EBIT 2020 960 M
Net income 2020 703 M
Debt 2020 188 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,73x
EV / Sales2021 5,53x
Capitalization 32 853 M
NameTitle
Juan Aranols Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zainol Anwar ibni Putra Jamalullail Chairman
Craig Grant Connolly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alessandro Monica Executive Director-Technical & Production
Frits Wout Marie van Dijk Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)1.45%7 605
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.17%25 118
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED4.94%18 622
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.16%14 037
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.40%8 904
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-1.49%8 607
