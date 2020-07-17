Nestle Malaysia : MILO® UHT launches "Peraduan Cari MILO & Menang" encouraging families to save

Winners stand a chance to win cash prizes totalling RM240,000 in the form of savings accounts

MILO®'s latest nationwide contest is offering consumers of its MILO® UHT products the chance to receive financial bonuses in the form of saving accounts totalling RM240,000. The contest, which began on 6 July 2020 and ends 31 August 2020, will see the cash prizes being deposited into new Maybank/Maybank Islamic savings accounts for non-Maybank customers or existing ones for the bank's current customers.



'Peraduan Cari MILO® & Menang' will see 168 prizes being given away where one grand prize winner and 20 consolation prize winners will be selected for each of the eight contest weeks. Each grand prize winner will receive RM10,000 cash while each consolation prize winner will receive RM1,000.



'The recent months have been challenging for many Malaysians. We at MILO® UHT are grateful to our consumers for their support over the years and this contest is a way for us to support them in return especially during these uncertain times. We hope that these cash prizes will go a long way in helping to alleviate some financial burden for families and encourage them to save be it for their children's education or in planning for their future,' said Angeline Lim, Consumer Marketing Manager - Ready-to-Drink, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.



'MILO® has grown alongside the nation for more than 70 years and we are committed to our mission to fill Malaysians with energy, from nutritious energy through our products as well as positive energy by encouraging them to perform at their best,' she added.



'Peraduan Cari MILO® & Menang' is open to all individual legal residents of Malaysia with a valid identification document, aged 7 years and above. To qualify for the contest, consumers wil need to make a minimum purchase of RM4 of participating MILO® UHT products and attach the receipt with the entry form as a proof of purchase. Participants will also have to provide the correct answer to a crossword puzzle as part of the entry form.



Participating retailers include major supermarkets, hypermarkets, mini-markets, e-commerce, petrol marts and convenience stores nationwide.



The 'Peraduan Cari MILO® & Menang' will accept purchase submissions across its diverse MILO® UHT product portfolio which is available in 125ml, 200ml and 1L sizes, as well as the new MILO® Nutri Pluz™. MILO® Nutri Pluz™ contains calcium equivalent to one glass of milk1 and is also a rich source of Vitamin D. Available in convenient single serve 200ml packs, this product provides children with the nescessary energy and nutrients to seize their day.



For more information on the contest, visit www.milo.com.my/cari-milo-menang-contest.

Data from Malaysian Food Composition Database (MyFCD)

About MILO®

MILO®, the leading nutritious chocolate malt beverage in Malaysia was introduced in 1950 and has been known for its unique taste that Malaysians love. Packed with natural goodness of malt, milk and cocoa, enriched with Activ-Go®; a unique blend of vitamins and minerals, MILO® is the most popular beverage in Malaysia and has fuelled generations of champions.

About NESTLÉ Malaysia

Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer and a leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness, is headquartered in Switzerland. Since 1866, Nestlé has been committed to providing high quality, tasty, safe and nutritious products to our consumers, in line with our promise of Good Food, Good Life. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products, as well as our commitment to improve the lives of the communities in which we operate. At Nestlé, our consumers are at the heart of everything we do. We aim to delight our consumers by offering the best quality products; staying true to our Swiss roots while maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

