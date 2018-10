Lactalis Buying Nestle Unit in Malaysia -Reuters

--French dairy company Lactalis is buying Nestle's chilled dairy business in Malaysia, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The deal, worth around $40 million, will take effect next January, the report said.

--The Malaysian business it is buying has revenues of $24 million, Lactalis said, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nestle-m-a-lactalis/lactalis-buys-nestle-malaysias-chilled-dairy-business-in-40-million-deal-idUSKCN1MJ0QF

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com