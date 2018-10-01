Log in
NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA PLC
End-of-day quote  - 09/27
1432.5 NGN   -4.18%
05:22pNESTLE NIGERIA : Lavazza swallows Mars Inc coffee business for aroun..
RE
07/30NESTLE FOODS NI : Half-year results
CO
06/30NESTLE FOODS NI : Half-year report
CO
NESTLE NIGERIA : Lavazza swallows Mars Inc coffee business for around $650 million

10/01/2018 | 05:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Coffee flows into a Lavazza cup at a coffee shop in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza will swallow the coffee business of U.S. food giant Mars Inc to expand its global reach, in a deal worth around $650 million (498 million pounds), including debt.

The two unlisted companies said on Monday that Lavazza had agreed to buy Mars Drinks, a business that includes Flavia and Klinx systems, two leading brands in the office coffee service (OCS) and vending machine segments.

The groups did not disclose the financial details, but a source close to the matter told Reuters the deal points to an enterprise value for Mars Drinks of around $650 million.

BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit provided a 400 million euro ($463 million) loan to the coffee maker for the deal, the source said.

"This acquisition strengthens Lavazza's position in the OCS and vending segments, which offer considerable opportunities for growth and development," said Antonio Baravalle, Lavazza CEO.

The Italian group was advised by J.P. Morgan, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, PwC and The Boston Consulting Group.

Mars Inc, which makes M&M's chocolate candies and Wrigley's gum, was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, KPMG LLP and Rabo Securities USA.

The acquisition follows the purchase of Australia's Blue Pod Coffee announced by Lavazza last July and comes after a handful of deals the Italian group struck between 2015 and 2017 to boost its revenue above 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Lavazza, founded in 1895 by Luigi Lavazza in the northern Italian city of Turin, is the market leader in Italy and is privately owned by the founding family.

The deal comes amid an acquisitions spree in the global coffee sector which has seen Coca-Cola acquiring coffee chain Costa from Britain's Whitbread for $5.1 billion in August and Nestle agreeing a $7 billion licensing deal for Starbucks's retail business earlier this year.

Under the agreement, which is expected to close by the end of this year, Lavazza will acquire Mars' coffee businesses in North America, Canada, Japan and in Europe, including its production plants in Britain and North America.

(Editing by Stephen Jewkes and Adrian Croft)

By Francesca Landini
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
NESTLE NIGERIA PLC. -4.18% 1432.5 End-of-day quote.-7.94%
Financials (NGN)
Sales 2018 280 B
EBIT 2018 65 368 M
Net income 2018 42 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 26,27
P/E ratio 2019 23,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capitalization 1 110 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 326  NGN
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Alarcón Chief Executive Officer & MD & Director
David Ifezulike Chairman
Jagdish Kumar Singla Director-Finance & Control & Director
Kais Marzouki Non-Executive Director
Gbenga A. Oyebode Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLE NIGERIA PLC.-7.94%3 092
NESTLÉ-2.36%255 251
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.13%67 107
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.37%63 165
DANONE-4.65%53 346
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.42%27 679
