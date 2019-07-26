Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Nestlé S.A.    NESR   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 06/28 01:55:19 pm
90.53 EUR   -0.08%
03:53aNestle 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Backs 2019 View -- Update
DJ
03:47aPet-Care Sales Feed Nestlé Growth -- Update
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Backs 2019 View -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:53am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Friday that net profit in the first half declined but it is on track to meet its 2019 objectives, and gave more precise targets for its top line and margin progression.

Net profit for the period was 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.07 billion) compared with CHF5.8 billion the prior year, when net profit benefited from the disposal of its U.S. confectionery business. Underlying trading operating profit rose 17%.

The Swiss food-and-beverage company said sales in the first half were CHF45.46 billion, up 3.6% on an organic basis and roughly in line with analyst expectations of CHF45.59 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

"Our growth was broad-based with our largest market, the United States, performing particularly well," Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider said. Organic growth in the Americas region was 3.9%. The company said its deal with Starbucks and its pet-care business were main growth drivers.

Real internal growth for the period was 2.6%, Nestle said.

For 2019, Nestle said it expects organic sales growth of about 3.5% and its underlying operating profit margin to be at or above 17.5%. Margin expansion should accelerate during the second half of the year, Nestle said.

Nestle also continues to expect its underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase for the full year.

The company said its portfolio management is on track. Nestle expects the sale of its skin health business to be completed in the second half of the year, and said the strategic review of its Herta charcuterie business should be completed in late 2019.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.17% 103.46 Delayed Quote.28.12%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.08% 90.53 Delayed Quote.27.15%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.11% 2467 End-of-day quote.1.98%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.36% 90.98 Delayed Quote.40.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ S.A.
03:53aNestle 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Backs 2019 View -- Update
DJ
03:47aPet-Care Sales Feed Nestlé Growth -- Update
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:52aNestle 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Backs 2019 View
DJ
01:48aNESTLE S A : posts first-half organic growth of 3.6%
RE
01:45aNESTLE S A : Nestlé reports half-year results for 2019
PU
07/24Unilever, Tesco, Nestle ranked top on meat alternatives - report
RE
07/23NESTLE S A : and Starbucks launch Starbucks coffee creamers in the U.S
AQ
07/22Trax gets $100 million funding, becomes Singapore's second unicorn
RE
07/22Nestle, Starbucks Launch Dairy Creamer Line
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 94 703 M
EBIT 2019 16 663 M
Net income 2019 11 781 M
Debt 2019 31 781 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 100,46  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.27.15%298 240
NESTLÉ S.A.28.12%301 027
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.92%78 389
DANONE25.51%54 362
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.70%39 123
GENERAL MILLS35.70%31 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group