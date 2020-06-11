Nestle Could Sell Major Part of Water Unit in North America as Part of Switch in Strategy -- Update

By Olivia Bugault

Nestle SA said Thursday that its board approved a switch in strategy for its water unit, which could lead to the sale of a major part of its water business in North America.

"The company has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for the majority of the Nestle Waters business in North America (U.S. and Canada), excluding its international brands," Nestle said. Its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service part of its water unit in North America are not in line with the company's new strategy direction, it said.

The Nestle Waters business in North America, excluding international brands, posted sales of 3.4 billion Swiss Francs ($3.54 billion) in 2019, the company said. The regional brands that could potentially be sold include Poland Spring, Deer Park and Ice Mountain.

Nestle's global water sales amounted to CHF7.8 billion in 2019, it said.

Nestle said it should complete the review of its water business in the U.S. and Canada by early 2021.

The Swiss food-and-beverages giant's switch in strategy for its water business aims at strengthening its water focus on its international, premium mineral and functional brands, it said.

As part of the new strategy focus, "the board also confirmed its intent to explore strategic acquisitions to grow in this category, while pledging to make its entire global water portfolio carbon neutral and replenish associated watersheds by 2025," Nestle said.

Nestle also pledged to better tackle plastic waste and therefore intends to halve its use of virgin plastic, among other environmental commitments.

