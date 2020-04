By Olivia Bugault



Nestle SA said Wednesday that its subsidiary Nestle Purina PetCare has acquired U.K. natural pet food brand Lily's Kitchen.

"Lily's Kitchen will continue to be run as a stand-alone business from its base in Fitzrovia, London," the world's largest packaged-foods company said.

Purina didn't disclose financial details of the deal.

