Nestle S A : Nespresso supports Ugandan coffee through Reviving Origins program

05/26/2020 | 03:43am EDT

Nespresso today introduces AMAHA awe UGANDA, 'Hope of Uganda', a new and seasonal coffee from the Rwenzori Mountains of Uganda. This was made possible through the company's unique Reviving Origins program, an integral part of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program.

Launched in 2019, the Reviving Origins program aims to restore coffee production in regions where it is under threat from adversities such as conflict, economic hardship and environmental disasters. The program provides support to rebuild sustainable livelihoods for farmers and their communities while preserving the future of some of the world's rarest, most exquisite coffees. Nespresso is investing a total of 10 million in the program over a period of five years (2019-2023).

Guillaume Le Cunff, of Nespresso said: 'Coffee is the lifeblood of entire communities across the globe. In many regions, coffee farming is threatened for reasons such as climate change, conflict and a shifting global economy. Through the Reviving Origins program, Nespresso provides support to struggling coffee farming areas and helps breathe new life into local economies and, most importantly, communities in these regions.'

In Uganda, climate change, poor farming practices and economic hardship has meant that the production of high-quality coffee has been a challenge over recent years. As part of the Reviving Origins program and in partnership with Agri Evolve, a young agribusiness dedicated to improving farmer productivity, Nespresso is working with more than 2,000 farmers, providing training and expertise to improve coffee quality and productivity in addition to establishing sustainable farming practices.

The AMAHA awe UGANDA coffee will be available from May 2020 in 31 countries across the world, alongside Reviving Origins coffees TAMUKA mu ZIMBABWE and ESPERANZA de COLOMBIA - both back for 2020 following their initial launch last year.

Read the full press release

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
