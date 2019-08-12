Log in
Nestlé S.A.

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle S A : Nespresso takes recycling up a gear with coffee capsule bike

08/12/2019 | 03:56am EDT

Nespresso is partnering with Swedish bike brand Vélosophy to produce a stylish bicycle made from recycled aluminum coffee capsules, demonstrating both brands' commitment to a circular economy.

1000 limited edition RE:CYCLE bikes made from over 300,000 recycled Nespresso Arpeggio capsules will be available from August 12, sold exclusively on Vélosophy's ecommerce platform velosophy.cc

Aluminium is one of the world's most valuable resources, because it can be re-melted and reused infinitely. Designed to highlight the potential of recycling Nespresso's aluminum capsules, RE:CYCLE encourages consumers to consider how they can make a positive impact.

Jean-Marc Duvoisin, CEO of Nespresso, said: 'Through our collaboration with Vélosophy, we're illustrating to coffee lovers the potential of recycling their aluminum Nespresso capsules. By using recycled capsules to make beautiful bicycles, Vélosophy brings sustainability and style together to create a truly meaningful experience, bringing to life the importance of recycling.

'We have been inspired by working with Vélosophy, and I hope the RE:CYCLE bicycle inspires people to recycle,' Jean-Marc Duvoisin added.

Jimmy Östholm, and Founder of Vélosophy, said: 'We created Vélosophy with a clear purpose: to have a positive impact on the world. This purpose drives everything we do, from our promise to give a bike to a schoolgirl for every Vélosophy we sell, to producing our stylish city bikes from recycled aluminum.'

'I see in Nespresso a strong commitment to sustainability, which is why this has been the dream partnership. We are proud to have co-created a bike that takes on the future. It is beautifully designed, responsibly sourced and sustainably produced,' he added.

Read more: Nespresso press release

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:55:04 UTC
