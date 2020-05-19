Nestle S A : Nestlé joins over 150 corporations to call for a net-zero recovery from COVID-19

Log in
05/19/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Nestlé today joined (pdf, 3Mb) over 150 major multinationals in urging governments around the world to align their COVID-19 economic aid and recovery efforts with the latest climate science.

By signing this statement, supportive companies reaffirm their own science-based commitments to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. They also call on governments to prioritize a faster and fairer transition from a grey to a green economy.

The statement comes as governments around the world work on packages to help recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and as they prepare to submit enhanced national climate plans under the Paris agreement.

The initiative intends to unite businesses and governments in recovering better and delivering the greatest positive impact for people, prosperity, and the planet.

Signatories will continue to:

  • demonstrate that the best decisions and actions are grounded in science;
  • invest in recovery and resilience for systemic socio-economic transformations;
  • work with governments and scale up the movement.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé said: 'Let's work together to create a more sustainable and resilient world. We will play our part and are committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.'

Nestlé is accelerating its actions to tackle climate change and has committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. Plans to achieve this goal include restoring farmland and forests, increasing the use of renewable energy, and reformulating products that have a better environmental footprint and contribute to a balanced diet. Nestlé will publish a roadmap, including interim targets consistent with the 1.5°C path.

The business voices are convened by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and its Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign partners, the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition.

Read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:37:01 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 86 677 M
EBIT 2020 15 370 M
Net income 2020 11 647 M
Debt 2020 28 543 M
Yield 2020 2,58%
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 3,73x
Capitalization 303 B
