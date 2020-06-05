Nestle S A : Nestlé joins the 'Race to Zero', supporting the acceleration of a healthy and resilient zero-carbon recovery

Log in
06/05/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Nestlé today joined 'Race to Zero', the global campaign to mobilize leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, investors for a healthy and resilient zero-carbon recovery in the run-up to the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The campaign aims to drive a new growth and innovation agenda in support of a more inclusive and resilient economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Race to Zero' will rally leaders who are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. All participants will also submit a plan in advance of and set interim targets in the next decade.

Nestlé is already in the race to zero. The company is accelerating its actions to tackle climate change and has committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. Nestlé will publish a roadmap, including interim targets consistent with the 1.5°C path.

Nestlé recognizes that its ability to succeed relies on system-wide changes and urges others to do likewise. It will also require a concerted global effort to ensure the recovery from COVID-19 revives the economy and enables the world to tackle climate change at the same time.

Ahead of his participation in the virtual launch event of 'Race to Zero', Mark Schneider, Nestlé, said: 'We know the challenge of climate change will not wait, so neither will we. Time is of the essence, and we need quick wins in the short term to build a better future as we recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Nestlé is committed to this cause. We will work with others and use our scale and expertise as well as the power of our brands to drive progress - fast. Building a more sustainable food system will be a core element of the solution to climate change, and we intend to play our part in making this happen.'

'Race to Zero' is also working to define the most effective pathways to zero-emission for key sectors such as energy, transport, industry, food, retail, and finance and reach key economic tipping points faster. The new pathways will drive coordinated action by investors, businesses, policymakers, and s.

Nestlé SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:15:05 UTC
