Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé S.A.    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle S A : Smaller, thinner, less sweet snacks? Mondelez makes health drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:26pm EST
The Cadbury name is seen on a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in Manchester

Snack maker Mondelez will offer more treats in smaller portions and with less sugar, as the company behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate responds to consumer demands for healthier products, underlined by a survey released on Monday.

Under pressure from governments and health advocacy groups in recent years, chocolate companies including Mondelez and Nestle have raced to develop products with less sugar, in smaller pack sizes and with prominent portion suggestions.

But sugar content in many products is still relatively high against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) suggestion that people should only consume 50 grams of total sugars each day.

The online survey of 6,068 adults in 12 countries by the Harris Poll for Mondelez showed that 80% of consumers were looking for healthy, balanced snacks, although the same percentage was also still keen on indulgence.

"We know consumers want options which is why we offer a range of products that taste great from wholesome to indulgent," Chris McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact, sustainability and wellbeing, told Reuters.

"Consumers appreciate choice and the majority agree there is a time and a place for healthier snacks and a time and a place for indulgent ones," she said. "There is room for both and we see that as a growth opportunity for us."

In July, Mondelez launched a version of its popular Cadbury Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar in Britain, which McGrath said was selling well and was being extended into India.

The bar still has about 39 grams of sugar per 100g, with six squares accounting for nearly 16% of the WHO daily recommendation.

Mondelez lifted its 2019 sales forecast last month after reporting a 1.1% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets where it has been investing heavily.

It sells a thin version of its Oreo cookies with a third less sugar and a thinner, crispier version of Ritz crackers, which it markets as a healthier option to potato chips.

The Mondelez survey showed 6 in 10 people prefer to eat many small meals rather than a few large ones, with the trend toward snacking even stronger among younger consumers.

"We know consumers are on the go more and more and snacking delivers on the convenience they seek," McGrath said.

Mondelez has pledged to put 20% of its products in portion-controlled packs of 200 calories or less by 2025, from more than 15% now, and has also been encouraging customers to snack in a more "mindful" way, savoring each mouthful.

To that end, it has given advice to nutritionists and health care professionals on promoting "mindful eating", such as putting a portion in a bowl, not eating while also looking at a screen, and eating with your non-dominant hand.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Richa Naidu; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 0.21% 51.84 Delayed Quote.29.23%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.21% 104.34 Delayed Quote.30.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ S.A.
01:26pNESTLE S A : Smaller, thinner, less sweet snacks? Mondelez makes health drive
RE
08:28aSwiss coffee lovers win reprieve over plans to scrap bean stockpile
RE
11/06Coca-Cola chooses plastic bottle collection over aluminum cans to cut carbon ..
RE
11/06Barry Callebaut sticks to sales growth target after solid full year
RE
11/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Fitbit, McDonald’s
10/31Nestlé USA to Voluntarily Recall Some of Its Refrigerated Cookie Dough
DJ
10/31NESTLE PAKISTAN : Joining hands for water conservation
AQ
10/30STARBUCKS : earnings heat up on China expansion, digital and cold brews
RE
10/30STARBUCKS : earnings heat up on China expansion, digital and cold brews
RE
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 93 216 M
EBIT 2019 16 458 M
Net income 2019 12 566 M
Debt 2019 27 625 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,54x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 111,61  CHF
Last Close Price 104,84  CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.30.48%304 894
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.23%75 188
DANONE20.14%53 492
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.68%40 469
GENERAL MILLS34.82%31 713
THE HERSHEY COMPANY31.53%29 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group