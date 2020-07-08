Nestle to Invest CHF160 Million in Nespresso Production Center Expansion

By Jessica Sier



Nestle SA said Wednesday it will invest 160 million Swiss francs ($169.7 million) to expand Nespresso's Romont production center in Switzerland due to increasing demand.

The Swiss food and drink company said the construction of the second production hall will start in June 2021, with 10 new production lines producing Nespresso coffees.

The expansion will create 300 new jobs in the next 10 years, Nestle said.

The first new production lines are expected to be fully operational by June 2022.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com