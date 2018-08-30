Log in
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES (UEPS)
Net 1 Ueps Technologies : Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/30/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-A6E4D04D1003F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 646 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 59,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,36
P/E ratio 2020 5,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 507 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 173%
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gideon Kotzé Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Stefan Seabrooke Chairman
Alexander M. R. Smith CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Nitin Soma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Y. H. Cho Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES-26.16%507
FISERV21.47%32 277
WIRECARD105.65%27 894
FIRST DATA CORP49.43%23 558
GLOBAL PAYMENTS24.71%19 493
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.52%19 394
