Net Element Inc. (NETE) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing Mobile Payments Solutions

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio -- Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) announces the availability of a NetworkNewsAudio publication titled, "Payment Processing Companies Grow Through Applied Innovation."



The result has been a staggering rise in the value of some older payment technology firms but also the emergence of upstart contenders for the payment processing crown. By covering a range of electronic payments, these newcomers can quickly carve out important niches for themselves. For example, Net Element’s mobile payments solution effectively turns mobile phones into point-of-sale devices through Unified mPOS, its Unified Payments subsidiary. The company also covers point-of-sale systems through subsidiaries such as Aptito and Restoactive , online payments through PayOnline, and end-to-end solutions through Tot Group, allowing it to profit from all areas of electronic payments.

The business side of payments isn’t the only piece of the process that has become fractured — the customer base has also been affected. Both individual customers and business customers seek solutions better tailored to their specific needs and desires, and the more agile companies are happy to help. Net Element has shown how this can work by catering to specific industries.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise (“SME”) in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, the company’s cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element’s strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal’s as one of 2016’s fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com .

