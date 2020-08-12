Projected Tenfold Growth in EV Market Share Illustrates Huge Potential in the Space

New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces its release of an editorial on the electric vehicle market’s continued evolution.

To view the full publication, “Investors Pile into the Accelerating Electric Vehicle Market” visit: http://nnw.fm/7SMYi



Since 2013, the sale of electric vehicles (EV) in the United States has grown by an average of 25% a year, a stunning figure when compared to the anemic 1.4% overall growth of the U.S. auto market over the same interim. Despite the stellar growth rate, EV sales only account for a miniscule 2% share of the U.S. automobile market but are projected to exceed 20% of annual vehicle sales by 2030 . With a tenfold increase in market share expected over the next decade, market penetration has just begun, and there’s clearly still enormous upside.

In a bold foray into the electric vehicle market, Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) recently announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies Inc ., a Southern California-based EV company. Mullen currently has seven retail locations in California, one in Arizona, and expects to launch a luxury sports car in the first half of 2021.

About Mullen Technologies:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution that operates in various verticals of businesses focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp., and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry.

For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com



About Net Element, Inc. (NETE)

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito , its cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies.

For more information, please visit: www.NetElement.com



