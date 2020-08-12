Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Net Element, Inc.    NETE

NET ELEMENT, INC.

(NETE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Projected Tenfold Growth in EV Market Share Illustrates Huge Potential in the Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 10:30am EDT

New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces its release of an editorial on the electric vehicle market’s continued evolution.

To view the full publication, “Investors Pile into the Accelerating Electric Vehicle Market” visit: http://nnw.fm/7SMYi

Since 2013, the sale of electric vehicles (EV) in the United States has grown by an average of 25% a year, a stunning figure when compared to the anemic 1.4% overall growth of the U.S. auto market over the same interim. Despite the stellar growth rate, EV sales only account for a miniscule 2% share of the U.S. automobile market but are projected to exceed 20% of annual vehicle sales by 2030. With a tenfold increase in market share expected over the next decade, market penetration has just begun, and there’s clearly still enormous upside.

In a bold foray into the electric vehicle market, Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) recently announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies Inc., a Southern  California-based EV company. Mullen currently has seven retail locations in California, one in Arizona, and expects to launch a luxury sports car in the first half of 2021.

About Mullen Technologies:
Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution that operates in various verticals of businesses focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp., and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry.

For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com

About Net Element, Inc. (NETE)  
Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, its cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™.  In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies.

For more information, please visit: www.NetElement.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com  

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NET ELEMENT, INC.
10:30aProjected Tenfold Growth in EV Market Share Illustrates Huge Potential in the..
GL
08/06NET ELEMENT ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NETE and En..
BU
08/05NET ELEMENT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/05NET ELEMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08/05Net Element Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Electric Vehicle Company ..
GL
07/24NET ELEMENT, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
07/17NET ELEMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15NET ELEMENT : Mullen Technologies Executes LOI for $135 Million in Funding to Ac..
PU
07/13NET ELEMENT, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
07/13NET ELEMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 42,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart NET ELEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Net Element, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET ELEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,80 $
Last Close Price 10,23 $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Firer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Ginsberg Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Andrey Krotov Chief Technology Officer
Jon J. Najarian Independent Director
John Roland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET ELEMENT, INC.218.69%43
VISA5.25%420 828
MASTERCARD10.03%328 889
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.74.75%221 789
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.10.37%24 621
AVAST PLC32.51%8 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group