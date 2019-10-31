Net Gaming Europe publ : Invitation to presentation in conjunction with Net Gaming's third quarter of 2019

On Thursday 14 November at 08:30 a.m. CET Net Gaming's interim report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published. At 10:00 a.m. the same day a presentation of Net Gaming's interim report for the third quarter of 2019, will be presented.

CEO Marcus Teilman and CFO Gustav Vadenbring will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English and will be webcasted live through netgaming.se or via https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-gaming-europe-q3-2019

The join the conference via phone, please dial-in using any of the numbers below:

From Sweden: +46850558365

From UK: +443333009032

From the US: +18335268347

The webcast and the presentation slides will be published on netgaming.se after the webcast, where you also can view and listen to the webcast on demand.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Teilman, President and CEO

+356 9936 7352

Gustav Vadenbring, Group CFO

+356 9967 6001

Net Gaming Europe AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 8 410 380 44

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.netgaming.se

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46 8 528 00 399