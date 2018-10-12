Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Net Insight AB    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (NETI B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Net Insight : 12/10/2018 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January-September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST

12/10/2018

Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January-September 2018

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight will publish its interim report January - September 2018, on October 26, 2018 at 8.45 am CEST. A live audiocast/teleconference will take place the same day at 9.30 am CEST.

The live audiocast/teleconference will include a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session. A possibility will be given to ask questions both via telephone and via the audiocast where the presentation material can be followed live. Participating from Net Insight will be Henrik Sund, interim CEO, and Pelle Bourn, CFO.

Link to live audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q3-2018. The audiocast will be available on demand afterwards at netinsight.net.

Teleconference: The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors and media. To participate and thereby be able to ask questions, please use one of the following numbers:

UK: +44 2030089808
USA: +1 8558315946
Sweden: +46 856642690

Financial report: The interim report January - September 2018 will be available at netinsight.net.

We look forward to your participation.

Henrik Sund
Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Laurentz, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, +46 8 685 04 00, hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 06:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NET INSIGHT AB
08:38aNET INSIGHT : 12/10/2018 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim rep..
PU
08:30aNET INSIGHT : Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January..
AQ
10/11NET INSIGHT : 11/10/2018 Net Insight's Nomination Committee for 2019
PU
10/11NET INSIGHT : Nomination Committee for 2019
AQ
10/05NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight reorganizing for growth and increased customer focu..
AQ
10/0404/10/2018 NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight reorganizing for growth and increased cu..
PU
10/04NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight reorganizing for growth and increased customer focu..
GL
09/20NET INSIGHT : 20/09/2018 Net Insight's Nimbra 1060 Wins TVB Europe's Best of Sho..
PU
09/20NET INSIGHT : Nimbra 1060 Wins TVB Europe's Best of Show Award
GL
09/13NET INSIGHT : Nimbra 1060 Shortlisted for TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC 20..
PU
More news
Chart NET INSIGHT AB
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Sund Chief Executive Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Pelle Bourn Chief Financial Officer
Anders Kjell Allan Harrysson Independent Director
Crister Mikael Fritzson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB-39.32%124
CISCO SYSTEMS15.20%217 093
QUALCOMM0.42%103 029
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 311
ERICSSON43.81%28 380
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.55%20 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.