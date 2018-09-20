Net Insight : 20/09/2018 Net Insight's Nimbra 1060 Wins TVB Europe's Best of Show Award

Log in
Net Insight AB

Net Insight's Nimbra 1060 Wins TVB Europe's Best of Show Award

0
09/20/2018

20/09/2018

Net Insight's Nimbra 1060 Wins TVB Europe's Best of Show Award

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the terabit transport platform, Nimbra 1060, has been awarded a Best of Show Award, at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam.

Best of Show presented by TVB Europe recognizes achievement in product innovation and service development at IBC 2018.

Nimbra 1060 provides a truly game-changing platform for media networks of the future. The next generation all-IP media transport platform is designed with a common hardware platform to support flexible deployment of any virtualized media or network function and a datacenter building practice to support new cloud-oriented locations. It allows bringing IP-based media services such as SMPTE 2110 across wide area networks, interconnecting event sites, stadiums, studios, and production sites over N x 100 Gbps links easily without complex traffic engineering.

'Nimbra 1060 meets the capacity and flexibility needs of today as well as future proofing our customers' networks, helping our customers to simplify operations, increase scale, and improve their flexibility,' says Henrik Sund, interim CEO of Net Insight. 'We saw our first customer going live on the platform during the summer, and together with the Best of Show Award this is yet another testament of the values and quality solutions that Net Insight brings.'

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sund, interim CEO Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:27:02 UTC
