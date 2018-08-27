Net Insight : moves into new offices in Stockholm and Florida as part of cultural transformation

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the company has moved into new offices in Plantation, Florida and in Stockholm, Sweden. The relocation is an important part of the cultural transformation the company has undergone over the past three years following the acquisition of ScheduALL.

The premises have been designed and renovated in close partnership between the landlords, architects Studio Stockholm and Net Insight. The new offices provide a modern, pleasant and efficient workplace, but are also a key element in the company's change process.

"This is an important part of our internal cultural journey, where we're moving to becoming a company focused on our customers and markets from being a product-oriented company," says Henrik Sund, CEO at Net Insight. We have moved into modern and sustainable workplaces designed for easy meetings, collaborations and wellbeing, and that accurately reflect our company and brand."

Sustainability has been the focus when planning the new head office in Sweden. Given the high power consumption required to cool the data centers and technical equipment, it was important to ensure that the new office was energy-efficient with low power consumption. The solution was to use a free cooling system where the outdoor temperature is used to cool the data centers for most of the year. It's only necessary to supplement the free cooling system with district cooling to maintain the right temperature during the summer months. Heat from the data centers is recycled via the district cooling system and is used by the landlord as surplus heat. This reduces environmental impact as well as costs, and the free cooling system is expected to have paid for itself within around three years. The head office in Sweden has been awarded 'Very good' environmental classification according to the international standard BREEAM-SE.

Read more about the new office here.

