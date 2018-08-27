Log in
Net Insight : moves into new offices in Stockholm and Florida as part of cultural transformation

08/27/2018 | 09:29am CEST

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the company has moved into new offices in Plantation, Florida and in Stockholm, Sweden. The relocation is an important part of the cultural transformation the company has undergone over the past three years following the acquisition of ScheduALL.

A flat screen tv sitting in a room Description generated with very high confidenceThe premises have been designed and renovated in close partnership between the landlords, architects Studio Stockholm and Net Insight. The new offices provide a modern, pleasant and efficient workplace, but are also a key element in the company's change process.

"This is an important part of our internal cultural journey, where we're moving to becoming a company focused on our customers and markets from being a product-oriented company," says Henrik Sund, CEO at Net Insight. We have moved into modern and sustainable workplaces designed for easy meetings, collaborations and wellbeing, and that accurately reflect our company and brand."

Sustainability has been the focus when planning the new head office in Sweden. Given the high power consumption required to cool the data centers and technical equipment, it was important to ensure that the new office was energy-efficient with low power consumption. The solution was to use a free cooling system where the outdoor temperature is used to cool the data centers for most of the year. It's only necessary to supplement the free cooling system with district cooling to maintain the right temperature during the summer months. Heat from the data centers is recycled via the district cooling system and is used by the landlord as surplus heat. This reduces environmental impact as well as costs, and the free cooling system is expected to have paid for itself within around three years. The head office in Sweden has been awarded 'Very good' environmental classification according to the international standard BREEAM-SE.

Read more about the new office here.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire
