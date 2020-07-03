Net Insight publ : 03/07/2020 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January – June 2020

CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Pelle Bourn will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will time for questions, both on the phone and via the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the Interim report

Tuesday July 21 at 08:45 am CEST.

Time for conference call and web presentation

Tuesday July 21 at 09:30 am CEST.



Dial-in numbers

SE: +46850558374 UK: +443333009264 US: +18335268398

The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors, and media.

Web presentation

Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q2-2020

The presentation and the Interim report will be available on netinsight.net after publication.



Welcome!



Crister Fritzson

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Crister Fritzson, CEO at Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

