Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Net Insight AB (publ)    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Net Insight publ : 03/07/2020 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January – June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:49am EDT

CEO Crister Fritzson and CFO Pelle Bourn will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will time for questions, both on the phone and via the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the Interim report
Tuesday July 21 at 08:45 am CEST.

Time for conference call and web presentation
Tuesday July 21 at 09:30 am CEST.

Dial-in numbers
SE: +46850558374 UK: +443333009264 US: +18335268398
The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors, and media.

Web presentation
Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q2-2020

The presentation and the Interim report will be available on netinsight.net after publication.

Welcome!

Crister Fritzson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Crister Fritzson, CEO at Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight is a global leader in media network and resource optimization. With more than 20 years' experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience.

Net Insight is powering the evolving media business in a connected world where technology enables seamless meetings between producers, distributors and consumers of content - regardless of geographical location, technical resources or distribution network. With its deep market knowledge and insight, genuine customer focus and world-leading innovative technology, Net Insight makes it easier to create and deliver better content in a more reliable and effective way. Net Insight is driven by the idea that everything can always be done smarter, for both its customers and their customers.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight
LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
03:49aNET INSIGHT PUBL : 03/07/2020 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interi..
PU
03:46aNET INSIGHT PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report Ja..
AQ
06/22NET INSIGHT PUBL : 11/06/2020 Net Insight appoints Chief Commercial Officer
PU
06/22NET INSIGHT PUBL : 29/05/2020 Net Insight announces changes to Executive Managem..
PU
06/11NET INSIGHT PUBL : appoints Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
05/29NET INSIGHT PUBL : announces changes to Executive Management team
AQ
05/18NET INSIGHT PUBL : selected for new nationwide IP media network in the Middle Ea..
AQ
05/15NET INSIGHT PUBL : wins significant order for major sports league in North Ameri..
AQ
05/13NET INSIGHT PUBL : CFO to leave the company, successor appointed
AQ
05/08NET INSIGHT PUBL : Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Net Insight AB (p..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 388 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2020 248 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net cash 2020 304 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,80x
Yield 2020 20,2%
Capitalization 945 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,47 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Pelle Bourn Chief Financial Officer
Anders Kjell Allan Harrysson Director
Jan Thorsten Hugo Barchan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)7.39%101
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.96%192 663
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.56%43 904
ERICSSON AB6.94%33 360
NOKIA OYJ20.54%25 059
ZTE CORPORATION14.44%24 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group