Net Insight AB (publ)    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)

(NETI B)
Net Insight publ : Interim Report Q2 2020

07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Net Insight AB will publish its Interim report January - June 2020, on July 21, 2020 at 08:45 am CEST. Following this report, a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community will take place.To read more click on the button below.

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 388 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2020 248 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net cash 2020 304 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,80x
Yield 2020 20,2%
Capitalization 945 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,47 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Crister Mikael Fritzson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Pelle Bourn Chief Financial Officer
Anders Kjell Allan Harrysson Director
Jan Thorsten Hugo Barchan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)7.39%101
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.96%192 663
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.56%43 904
ERICSSON AB6.94%33 360
NOKIA OYJ20.54%25 059
ZTE CORPORATION14.44%24 397
