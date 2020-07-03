Net Insight publ : Interim Report Q2 2020
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT
Net Insight AB will publish its Interim report January - June 2020, on July 21, 2020 at 08:45 am CEST. Following this report, a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community will take place.To read more click on the button below.
Disclaimer
Net Insight AB published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:08 UTC
Latest news on NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Sales 2020
388 M
41,6 M
41,6 M
Net income 2020
248 M
26,6 M
26,6 M
Net cash 2020
304 M
32,6 M
32,6 M
P/E ratio 2020
3,80x
Yield 2020
20,2%
Capitalization
945 M
101 M
101 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
1,65x
Nbr of Employees
198
Free-Float
71,9%
Chart NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
Last Close Price
2,47
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.