NSAV Announces Major Brand Awareness Endorsement Deal With Hip-Hop and Movie Star 5ive Mics for Its Tiger Hemp Beer Brand

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Net Savings Link Inc    NSAV

NET SAVINGS LINK INC (NSAV)
My previous session
10/12/2018 | 07:01am CEST

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a medical cannabis technology and software company, announced today that the Company has signed an endorsement and brand awareness contract with Hip Hop and movie star, 5ive Mics of Grand Hustle Entertainment/Richbroke. Under the terms of the contract, 5ive Mics will promote and lead a brand awareness campaign for NSAV’s suite of products, including Tiger Hemp Beer and a line of CBD Energy Drinks.

5ive Mics Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/5ive_mics

5ive Mics Instagram account can be accessed at https://instagram.com/5ive_mics

The Grand Hustle (Hustle Gang) website can be accessed at http://hstlgng32.com

The Richbroke website can be accessed at http://richbroke.net

5ive Mics is a veteran of the music and entertainment industry, with over a decade in the business and a strong fan base. He is currently working on his second album of 2018, which will include a song for Tiger Hemp Beer.

5ive Mics stated, “I am thrilled with this agreement and am looking forward to seeing Tiger Hemp Beer grow and the CBD drinks grow.”

Derrick H. Carter (DC Artist Management) has stated, “I truly believe 5ive Mics influence is going to bring a lot of attention to the Tiger Hemp Beer and CBD energy drink line.”

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “I am thrilled that 5ive Mics is now formally a member of the Tiger Hemp Beer team and with our U.S. product launch just around the corner, the timing couldn’t have been better.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate email address is info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person. 

NSAV-Holding_s-2.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
