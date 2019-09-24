Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AI Summit San Francisco: NetApp, Core Scientific, and OmniSci Showcase Cloud-Style NVIDIA-Powered AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:47am EDT

There's no doubt about how AI is empowering today's businesses in almost every major industry. However, data scientists and data engineers are facing challenges of different kinds on their journey toward successful machine learning and deep learning initiatives.

One major challenge is choosing the right platform. Data center readiness, data privacy concerns, cost, scalability, and many other factors drive this choice, which in most cases can't be sorted out overnight. This leaves many data scientists struggling to start their ML and DL journey or to scale over time. This challenge also applies to data-sensitive organizations that want to start their AI journey in the cloud but are obliged to remain on the premises.

All of these challenges make it necessary to combine the power of data science tools, DevOps, GPU compute power, and data pipeline management in a very simple-as a service-cloud-style opex offering that enables organizations to accelerate their ML and DL projects.

This week at the AI Summit San Francisco, NetApp will showcase its end-to-end AI solutions with its partners NVIDIA, Core Scientific, and OmniSci. The NetApp, NVIDIA, and Core Scientific offerings range all the way from an AI Lab offering for data scientists who want to kick-start their AI journey immediately with one of the tools in the AI Lab catalog, to dedicated colocated or opex-fashioned highly available GPU compute and data management platforms.

Core Scientific's NetApp and NVIDIA-based as-a-service solution comes with several unique features, such as the ability to have a cloud-connected data pipeline so that customers can easily create a hybrid cloud model AI platform for their data scientists. Another important feature is NetApp's strong integration with DevOps and data science at-scale tools such as Kubernetes and Kubeflow that give customers a true cloud-style AI-as-a-service experience.

Moreover, to elevate the conversation into real-life use cases, NetApp will showcase its integration with OmniSci for real-time IoT analytics and machine learning. OmniSciDB is the world's fastest open-source, GPU-accelerated database. OmniSci harnesses the massive parallel processing of GPUs to deliver SQL queries across billions of records in milliseconds, making it possible to visualize IoT big data and support machine learning in real time. As you may have guessed, OmniSciDB is one of the integrated solutions offered as part of Core Scientific's end-to-end AI Lab offering.

To learn more, and to see NetApp solutions in action along with NVIDIA, Core Scientific, and OmniSci, join my session at the AI Summit San Francisco on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:20 a.m., or visit NetApp booth 504 during the show, September 25 and 26.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
11:47aAI SUMMIT SAN FRANCISCO : NetApp, Core Scientific, and OmniSci Showcase Cloud-St..
PU
10:22aINFOGRAPHIC : How Memory-Accelerated FlexPod Turbocharges Your Applications
PU
09:12aNETAPP : Simplify Data Tiering with NetApp StorageGRID and Rubrik Data Managemen..
PU
09/23NETAPP : Infrastructure Design for Autonomous Vehicle Development
PU
09/23NETAPP : Get Certified at NetApp INSIGHT 2019
PU
09/19NETAPP : is Recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader…Again!
PU
09/19NETAPP IT PERSPECTIVE : Automating how apps get onboarded onto DevOps platform
PU
09/18NETAPP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
09/18NETAPP : Start Planning Your Trip to NetApp INSIGHT 2019 Now
PU
09/17NETAPP : Things Change But NetApp's Commitment to Partners Never Wavers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 659 M
EBIT 2020 1 135 M
Net income 2020 830 M
Finance 2020 1 743 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 12 973 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 53,57  $
Last Close Price 54,53  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Mendoza Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-8.61%12 973
WESTERN DIGITAL64.97%18 053
PURE STORAGE INC7.34%4 422
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD7.88%735
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.85%512
TINTRI INC202.70%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group