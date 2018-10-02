Commvault Go 2018: Complete Your Data Protection Solution with Commvault & NetApp

It's time to come to Music City for a valuable opportunity to learn from NetApp data protection experts, exchange ideas with your peers and discuss the future around all things Data Protection. Join us at Commvault GO 2018, happening at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee from October 9-11 (next week)!

NetApp will be showcasing joint solutions that provide unprecedented protection and flexibility for Commvault/NetApp deployments.

You will hear from data experts about the future of data management, including the latest industry trends that you need to be aware of as you design your data management architecture and plan for the future. What better way is there to jumpstart your preparation for the next wave of business and infrastructure decisions that will keep your company running smoothly, competitive and profitable?

You can also network with peers who are addressing similar challenges and meet key technical experts and executives and from NetApp to discuss your environment, how it's evolving and how best to partner to ensure your success. Whether you use NetApp ONTAP, E-Series, NetApp HCI, or StorageGrid Webscale, NetApp and Commvault have created feature rich integrations that will ensure your data is always available and accessible.

And don't forget the fact that it's all going down in iconic Nashville!Enjoy the atmosphere, food and entertainment in Music City and do it while learning about new solutions that will simplify and accelerate your IT and business processes.

Stop by the NetApp Booth #R4 to:

Share your data management and data protection story

Learn about our broad and deep collaboration and integrated solutions with Commvault

Enter our raffle drawing for some fun give-aways, including some Bose Quiet Comfort Wireless Headphones

Join our informative breakout session:

Breakout Session Topic

Better Together: Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery Software for NetApp Storage

Speaker

Glenn Miller, Senior Product Manager, NetApp

Dates, Times, Locations (two timeslots for greater flexibility in your schedule)

Wednesday, October 10 - 1:00 to 2:00 pm - Theater 7

Thursday, October 11 - 1:00 to 2:00 pm - Theater 1

For more information on NetApp Commvault solutions, you can also go to www.netapp.com/commvault.

See you in Nashville!