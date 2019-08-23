Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTAP) securities between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $11.67, or over 20%, to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

