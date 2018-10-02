GTC Europe: Improving Object Detection on a Conveyor Belt with Artificial Intelligence

This week I met Hamedo Ayadi, founder and CEO of IDA, in preparation of the GTC Europe and asked him a couple of questions about IDA and their participation at the show.

Who is IDA? Can you give us a little bit of a company background and what you are doing in the AI field?

Hamedo Ayadi (HA): At IDA, we design, develop and operate innovative software and system solutions worldwide that help our customers in a wide variety of industries to achieve success.

IDA focuses on: Smart Data Analytics, Industry 4.0, Data Science, Digital Transformation, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Process Integration, Video Analysis, Data and Process Analysis and Data Integration.

This resulted in a large IDA AI platform with a state-of-the-art Moira analysis framework and the high-performance tempusDB database.

We offer corporate customers an environment in which they can advance their own IoT and AI projects. Cognitive services (e.g. speech, text, image, emotion recognition) are part of the Moira platform. Further services for Big Data applications and machine learning are also included in the portfolio.

What are you showcasing in the NetApp booth?

HA: We will showcase the many possibilities of Moira by running object detection and classification on a mixed cloud environment. The demonstrator consists of an industrial conveyer belt which is monitored by a camera and a live feed of the camera is provided on an included display. A set of example objects can be dropped on the conveyor belt. These are analyzed, classified and marked on the live stream.

Additionally, unknown objects can be dropped on the conveyer belt. These are marked as unknown and can be included to the object detection.

For which kind of use cases is this interesting?

HA: A possible Use Case is computer-aided quality assurance with minimal intrusion to the current process.

Since the only new object to an already established process would be the camera. Additionally, the demonstrator shows a simple way to introduce industry 4.0 to already established process by using Moira.

What are your expectations for the GTC show?

HA: Our expectations would be to have great and constructive discussions with customers and potential partners. I would also be interested in new AI approaches and projects offered by partners and manufacturers. As we are at the event for the first time, we can't yet estimate what awaits us there.

To learn more about this use case and understand how NetApp can accelerate your AI journey visit our NetApp booth P.09 at GTC Europe 2018.