Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTAP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, shares of NetApp fell sharply during afterhours trading on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NetApp securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006134/en/