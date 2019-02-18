Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

It's a Small, Small Data World: How NetApp FlexCache Makes It Smaller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:28pm EST

If you've ever been to Disneyworld, you've likely gotten the 'It's A Small World' song stuck in your head. (If not, I bet it is now.) I always associate it with the spinning teacup ride. The premise of the song is that we're not alone where we live - that we share the world with many. (Fun fact: The song was actually inspired by the Cuban Missile Crisis)

With networks approaching 100GB speeds, the Internet and global trade agreements, that song has never rung truer. And with the need to do business across the globe comes the need to be able to effectively share data.

What if you could use your ONTAP cluster to present your data for reading and writing in multiple places around the world without sacrificing performance - in other words, a truly global namespace?

ONTAP 9.5 makes that possible with the re-introduction of FlexCache!

A small world, indeed.

What's a global namespace?

The term 'global namespace' can mean a couple of things.

  1. Your whole data structure is under one 'root' volume and the data is actually stored all over the place. But it's all under one directory tree with soft links, symlinks, junction points, widelinks, and a whole bevy of tricks.
  2. Your dataset is available in multiple places in a read-write configuration (caching) and no matter where you are in the company's network (via VPN, overseas, in a remote office, at the datacenter) you get a similar response time to that dataset and it is all read-writable.

The first option is what clustered ONTAP has traditionally offered - Storage Virtual Machines that act as logical boundaries for data, with a single root (/) mount point that can be extended out into a filesystem-like structure across multiple cluster nodes via junction paths, with end users never being the wiser about where the data actually lives.

Junction paths as a global namespace allowed users to find their data in the same location. For Windows/SMB shares, this simply meant having fewer drive letters to connect to and navigate, but for NFS clients using automounter, junction paths made life significantly easier for end users (and, by the transitive property, easier for storage administrators, too).

While junction paths could solve problems isolated to a single physical location, it did not do much to solve problems with sharing data across sites. In an increasingly global IT world replete with devices that are constantly feeding data into storage (think mobile devices, IoT, etc.), data has to be accessible, predictable and consistently fast, regardless of where it's being used.

With factors external to storage (such as WAN latencies), this challenge is being tackled by way of a locally accessible cache built on a FlexGroup volume that connects back to one or more origin volumes in ONTAP clusters that can be local or across the ocean.

In addition, the ONTAP clusters can be FAS, AFF or even software-defined ONTAP running on commodity hardware.

What FlexCache brings to the table

For ONTAP to provide a 100% uniform performance experience, FlexCache provides local copies of data (but only the data you are using) into a cache. This 'cache-warming' then leverages global locking capabilities and provides proper handling of file conflicts across sites. A FlexCache also removes the need to manually replicate data to multiple sites - instead, client workloads drive which data is chosen to replicate to the cache, providing the most bang for your storage buck. This is backed by the capacity-based FlexCache license, where you only pay for the data you are actually using in the cache.

Where would a FlexCache help me most?

There are multiple use cases that can benefit from a global namespace that acts as a read-write cache. These include, but are not limited to:

  • AI/Machine Learning/Deep Learning
  • Electronic Design Automation (EDA)
  • Media rendering workloads
  • Code distribution/source code repositories
  • Home directories

Today, FlexCache offers only NFSv3 support, but support for other NAS protocols (SMB and NFSv4.x) are around the corner. For a complete look at FlexCache, check out TR-4743: FlexCache Volumes in ONTAP.

If you think your workload is a good fit for FlexCache or you simply have more questions, email us at ng-flexcache-info@netapp.com.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 18:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
01:28pIT'S A SMALL, SMALL DATA WORLD : How NetApp FlexCache Makes It Smaller
PU
10:22aSNAPCENTER AND SQL SERVER ALWAYS ON : Why Back Up Databases from All Nodes?
PU
02/15IDC SPECIAL STUDY : NetApp a “Key Player” in Data Services
PU
02/15TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 177 : Data Science
PU
02/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Weak Retail Sales; Nasdaq Bucks..
DJ
02/14NETAPP : How Cloud Technology Will Change in 2019 and Beyond
PU
02/14NETAPP : Founder Dave Hitz Retiring From Co.
DJ
02/14CHOOSING STORAGE FOR YOUR HPC SOLUTI : Reliability
PU
02/14NETAPP : Today I Am Retiring From NetApp
PU
02/13NETAPP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 204 M
EBIT 2019 1 412 M
Net income 2019 1 038 M
Finance 2019 1 643 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 16,20
P/E ratio 2020 15,08
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 16 128 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 78,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP7.31%16 128
WESTERN DIGITAL28.89%13 859
PURE STORAGE INC19.47%4 641
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.21.04%799
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD16.10%797
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%311
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.