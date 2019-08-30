Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against NetApp, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) (“NetApp”) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired NetApp securities between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

NetApp investors who purchased securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or request additional information about this litigation are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check attorneys James Maro, Jr. or Adrienne Bell at (844) 887-9500 (toll free) or online at: www.ktmc.com/netapp-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, NetApp provides a range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation.

The Class Period commences on May 22, 2019, when NetApp announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

According to the complaint, on August 1, 2019, after the market closed, NetApp reported preliminary first quarter 2020 net revenue between $1.22 and $1.23 billion, below previous guidance between $1.315 to $1.465 billion, and earnings per share between $0.30 and $0.35, below previous guidance between $0.56 and $0.64. Additionally, NetApp lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

Following this news, NetApp’s share price fell as much as $11.67, or over 20%, to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NetApp was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, NetApp’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, NetApp would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about NetApp’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NetApp investors may, no later than October 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
08:07pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
10:42aTECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 206 : NetApp, Intel and AI with Remi el-Ouazzane
PU
08/29NETAPP : to Participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference
BU
08/29NETAPP : and Susquehanna Financial Group to Host a Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/29CLOUD VOLUMES ONTAP AND AZURE NETAPP : SAP HANA System Migration Made Easy
PU
08/29WHY THE FABRIC MATTERS : Brocade and NetApp Optimize VMware Storage Environments
PU
08/28KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
08/28NETAPP : 5 Tips for Implementing a VMware Private Cloud
PU
08/28NETAPP : How NetApp Partners Can Help Customers Gain Control of Unstructured Dat..
PU
08/27NETAPP : Delivers Simple, Scalable, and Integrated Solutions to Manage Virtual D..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 661 M
EBIT 2020 1 135 M
Net income 2020 829 M
Finance 2020 1 743 M
Yield 2020 3,98%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 11 434 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 52,39  $
Last Close Price 48,06  $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-21.54%11 396
WESTERN DIGITAL44.55%16 304
PURE STORAGE INC-0.56%4 047
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD0.98%687
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-15.82%505
TINTRI INC--.--%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group