NETAPP

(NTAP)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)

08/01/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTAP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, shares of NetApp fell sharply during afterhours trading on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NetApp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 269 M
EBIT 2020 1 444 M
Net income 2020 1 066 M
Finance 2020 1 683 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 13 852 M
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 69,82  $
Last Close Price 57,71  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-0.30%14 039
WESTERN DIGITAL45.79%15 790
PURE STORAGE INC-5.85%3 832
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-1.76%680
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-12.10%516
TINTRI INC--.--%1
