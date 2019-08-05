Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)

08/05/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTAP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.67 per share, or over 20%, to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NetApp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
