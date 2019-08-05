Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTAP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.67 per share, or over 20%, to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

