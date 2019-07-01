Microsoft Inspire/Ready 2019: Don't Miss This Year's Top 10 List

The announcement from Microsoft that Azure NetApp Files is in GA is at the top of my list this year. This exciting announcement means even more opportunities for Microsoft Sellers and Microsoft Partners to help customers by migrating high performance NFS and SMB workloads to Azure in minutes. Visit our NetApp Booth #824 and get your year off to a great start. Discover more ways that NetApp can help you drive your Microsoft business forward.

NetApp is thrilled to be 60-strong at Microsoft Inspire/Ready this year. It's a big year for us-a big year for everyone. We'd love you to stop by our booth #824 to meet our sales and executive teams who have committed to making NetApp, Microsoft, and the Microsoft partner ecosystem even more successful this year.

Kicking off our Top 10 List for this year's event is a behind the scenes glimpse of why Azure NetApp Files is a game-changer for the public cloud. But Azure NetApp Files is just the start. The following is my Top 10 List of why you might want to meet up with us at Inspire/Ready. Let's go!

Azure NetApp Files is now in GA (General Availability). We spent close to two years in joint development with Microsoft to build the best new Azure service currently in market. If you're an MS Seller or an MS Partner with customers who are moving or developing applications in the cloud, don't miss the chance to learn more about Azure NetApp Files. Join us at our booth or at one of our sessions. Read why Microsoft partners want Azure NetApp Files for their clients or simply get started now and register to be onboarded for Azure NetApp Files yourself. Take the Challenge - you didn't think we'd have a boring booth did you? Of course not! We've got the Spin It to Win It challenge with Azure NetApp Files. It's a timed challenge-you against the clock. Discover how quickly and easily you can set up a high-performing, mission-critical, tier-one enterprise environment using Azure NetApp Files (yes, you'll have a coach to show you the ropes). Winners and prizes will be announced daily. VIP Meetings to Drive Your Business Forward - Inspire/Ready is about meeting with the right business partners to plan out a successful year. We will be sitting down with MS Sellers and MS Partners to map out joint plans for the year. Discover how Azure NetApp Files will augment your business, increase your revenues, and help your customers meet their Azure Monetary Commit. Learn how to qualify for Azure NetApp Files marketing programs. Target customer acquisitions with a joint account planning session. Our meetings are designed to produce quantifiable business outcomes for both of us. Spaces are limited, so request your VIP meeting here . VIP Celebration before Queen Concert - We have a VIP celebration event happening just before we all rock out to Queen. 'We Will Rock Your Azure (Quota)' is an invitation only event for MS Sellers, NetApp Partners, or MS System Integrators moving workloads into Azure. Schedule a VIP meeting to get your exclusive invitation . Three Theatre Sessions - Azure NetApp Files is featured in two sessions: 'Expand SAP HANA on Azure Deployments with Azure NetApp Files' and 'Migrate More Workloads to Azure Faster with Azure NetApp Files'. We're also featured in the Tech Data session 'Azure Automation Made Easy with Cloud Solutions Factory'. Register on your Inspire Session Scheduler. Digital Marketing & Your Personal Brand: Panel Session - Want to learn how your personal brand can influence and convert buyers for you and your company? Join NetApp's VP of Cloud Marketing, Jennifer Meyer, LinkedIn executive Jacqueline Jones, and Amy Protexter, VP Marketing at Insight on a panel hosted by Gail Mercer-MacKay for the latest trends and actionable insights you can implement to drive value from your social brand. Register on your Inspire Session Scheduler. The WIT Network Happy Hour - NetApp is delighted to be the sponsor of the annual 'The WIT Network' Happy Hour on Monday, July 15th at 5:00pm in the Community Zone Hub. Join us for champagne and networking. NetApp Mini-theater Sessions - Discover how NetApp can help you grow your Microsoft cloud business. We will be running sessions every 30 minutes in our booth to provide an overview of our Azure Marketplace offerings as well as a deep dive into Azure NetApp Files and how it is a cloud game-changer. Booth Giveaways - After each mini-theatre session we will be raffling off a mini JBL speaker. Learn more and win too! Kubernetes Now - NetApp Kubernetes Service is a Kubernetes-as-a-Service offering for creating Kubernetes clusters that are scalable, ready for production, and easy to manage from a single set of controls. In just three clicks, you can enable your NetApp Kubernetes Service and consume persistent storage resources on demand.

We think this will be the best Inspire/Ready yet. Drop by NetApp Booth #824 and ask for me - Jeff Whitaker. I'll look forward to connecting with you.