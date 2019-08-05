NYC and LA: Come Get Hands-On Experience Using NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud This August

This month, NetApp and Google Cloud are bringing digital transformation to New York City and Los Angeles.

We invite you to join us on a Google campus to meet our cloud experts in a Hands-On Lab using NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud. In this lab, you'll learn how we can help you move your applications to Google Cloud 10 times faster.

Whatever your enterprise-financial services, healthcare, media, or another sector-we have a solution for you. Learn how to:

Lift and shift enterprise applications, including Windows apps, to Google Cloud

Create fully managed persistent storage mount points for GKE and GCE

Create rapid copies of your data for your QA environment or data retention

Migrate data from on the premises to Google Cloud or create cross-regional replication with NetApp Cloud Sync

After the Hands-On Lab, join us for happy hour and mingle with NetApp, Google Cloud, and your peers.

Space is limited, so register now to reserve your spot. We look forward to seeing you soon!