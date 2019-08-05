Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NYC and LA: Come Get Hands-On Experience Using NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud This August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

This month, NetApp and Google Cloud are bringing digital transformation to New York City and Los Angeles.

We invite you to join us on a Google campus to meet our cloud experts in a Hands-On Lab using NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud. In this lab, you'll learn how we can help you move your applications to Google Cloud 10 times faster.

Whatever your enterprise-financial services, healthcare, media, or another sector-we have a solution for you. Learn how to:

  • Lift and shift enterprise applications, including Windows apps, to Google Cloud
  • Create fully managed persistent storage mount points for GKE and GCE
  • Create rapid copies of your data for your QA environment or data retention
  • Migrate data from on the premises to Google Cloud or create cross-regional replication with NetApp Cloud Sync

After the Hands-On Lab, join us for happy hour and mingle with NetApp, Google Cloud, and your peers.

Space is limited, so register now to reserve your spot. We look forward to seeing you soon!

  • Locations:
    • New York, NY: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
    • Los Angeles, CA: Wednesday, August 21, 2019
  • Schedule:
    • 2-4 p.m. - Hands-On Lab
    • 4-5 p.m. - Happy Hour and Follow-On Discussion

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
12:15pNETAPP : Why High-Performance Computing is Important to Healthcare
PU
12:15pNYC AND LA : Come Get Hands-On Experience Using NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for..
PU
09:47aStocks to Watch: Tyson, Cars.com, Diamond Offshore and Prudential
DJ
09:38aStocks to Watch: Linde, Astronics, Tyson Foods, Cars.com
DJ
06:15aStocks to Watch: Prudential Financial, Sealed Air, and NetApp
DJ
08/02NetApp, Fluor fall; Pinterest, Redfin rise
AQ
08/02#NETAPPINTERNLIFE : What Makes NetApp Different Than Other Internships?
PU
08/02NetApp Down Over 20% After Preliminary 1Q Results Come in Lower than Previous..
DJ
08/02NETAPP : Shares Slide on Guidance Cut, Downgrades
DJ
08/02TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 202 : TCP Performance Enhancements in ONTAP 9.6
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 621 M
EBIT 2020 1 156 M
Net income 2020 880 M
Finance 2020 1 374 M
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 11 001 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,48  $
Last Close Price 46,04  $
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-22.84%11 001
WESTERN DIGITAL47.12%15 936
PURE STORAGE INC-15.36%3 445
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-4.85%662
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.40%506
TINTRI INC--.--%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group