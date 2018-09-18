Log in
NetApp

NETAPP (NTAP)
NetApp : Acquires StackPointCloud

09/18/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Creates an Industry Leading Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Control Plane with Cloud Volumes to Accelerate DevOps Capabilities

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced it acquired StackPointCloud, a leader in multi-cloud Kubernetes as-a-service and a contributor to the Kubernetes project. The combination of StackPointCloud with NetApp creates NetApp Kubernetes Service, the industry’s first complete Kubernetes platform for multi-cloud deployments and a complete cloud-based stack for Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and NetApp HCI. NetApp will also benefit from the knowledge and experience of StackPointCloud’s CEO Matt Baldwin and other members of the team.

NetApp Kubernetes Service is immediately available at cloud.netapp.com for customers to deploy and manage clusters and applications across the clouds. NetApp customers will be able to more easily manage data and applications in the cloud and across clouds, they can put the data where it needs to be.

“This acquisition will benefit customers looking to simplify the delivery of data and applications in clouds, across clouds and hybrid clouds,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president & general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. “The StackPointCloud Kubernetes-as-a-service platform combined with NetApp’s Cloud Data Services creates a complete DevOps solution, so customers can focus on innovation, not administration.”

By acquiring StackPointCloud, NetApp gains an advanced Kubernetes-as-a-service platform that directly supports the application orchestration capabilities of NetApp’s Data Fabric. It will integrate with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Trident, enabling multi-cloud application orchestration with persistent storage for stateful applications that use file-based protocols. In addition to making it simpler and easier to manage data and applications in the clouds, the solution will allow IT to meet the scale and complexity challenges that comes with data gravity.

NetApp also gains experienced, cutting-edge engineering, development and services teams with vital intellectual property applicable to NetApp’s future services and on-premises products. The combined solution will also dramatically increase NetApp’s presence with the Kubernetes and Istio open source DevOps communities.

About NetApp

NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
