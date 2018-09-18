NetApp : Acquires StackPointCloud

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, today
announced it acquired StackPointCloud, a leader in multi-cloud
Kubernetes as-a-service and a contributor to the Kubernetes project. The
combination of StackPointCloud with NetApp creates NetApp Kubernetes
Service, the industry’s first complete Kubernetes platform for
multi-cloud deployments and a complete cloud-based stack for Azure,
Google Cloud, AWS, and NetApp HCI. NetApp will also benefit from the
knowledge and experience of StackPointCloud’s CEO Matt Baldwin and other
members of the team.
NetApp Kubernetes Service is immediately available at cloud.netapp.com
for customers to deploy and manage clusters and applications across the
clouds. NetApp customers will be able to more easily manage data and
applications in the cloud and across clouds, they can put the data where
it needs to be.
“This acquisition will benefit customers looking to simplify the
delivery of data and applications in clouds, across clouds and hybrid
clouds,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president & general manager of
NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit. “The StackPointCloud
Kubernetes-as-a-service platform combined with NetApp’s Cloud Data
Services creates a complete DevOps solution, so customers can focus on
innovation, not administration.”
By acquiring StackPointCloud, NetApp gains an advanced
Kubernetes-as-a-service platform that directly supports the application
orchestration capabilities of NetApp’s Data Fabric. It will integrate
with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Trident, enabling multi-cloud application
orchestration with persistent storage for stateful applications that use
file-based protocols. In addition to making it simpler and easier to
manage data and applications in the clouds, the solution will allow IT
to meet the scale and complexity challenges that comes with data gravity.
NetApp also gains experienced, cutting-edge engineering, development and
services teams with vital intellectual property applicable to NetApp’s
future services and on-premises products. The combined solution will
also dramatically increase NetApp’s presence with the Kubernetes and
Istio open source DevOps communities.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range
of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications
and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital
transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global
organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand
customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their
operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com.
#DataDriven
NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM
are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be
trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005195/en/