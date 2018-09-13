Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NetApp : Attains #1 Spot for All-Flash Arrays and Fastest Growing Top 5 AFA Vendor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:18am CEST

When I got the news that NetApp is #1 among all-flash array vendors for the quarter, it had the natural taste of sweet success while at the same time providing a glimpse into a bright future.

In the latest results of IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker for the second quarter of 2018 (CY 2Q18), NetApp grabbed the #1 spot for the All-flash Arrays (AFA) market. That's big news. Of course, the competition will downplay it (why wouldn't they?), but the bigger news here is the trend, the momentum and the validation by our customers.

The total worldwide AFA market generated over $2 billion in revenue during Q2CY2018. This was up about 41.8% Year over Year (YoY), and NetApp grew faster than the market at about 67.5% YoY. What's even more important than the milestone itself is what it represents in terms of our customers. They're voting with their wallets and investing in the most cloud-connected, most scalable, most versatile, and highest performing flash solutions in the market.

NetApp has been working hard to innovate continuously, delivering meaningful solutions to our customers for all of their requirements: on-premises and in the cloud. Right now, I couldn't be more proud of our team as we touch the #1 milestone in the all-flash array market. It's hard to believe that four years ago we weren't even on the Top 5 list; the progress we've since made to be where we are today is remarkable. We're so grateful to our customers and to the engineering teams that have helped get us here.

What we're seeing is the natural result of our investments and hard work and this is just a taste of things to come. I'm excited about where we're going and can't wait to share more. This reaffirms our belief in relentless innovations that can help make our customers even more successful. We will be announcing more innovations at Insight 2018: our annual customer conference in Las Vegas.

Data has the potential to digitally transform businesses and create competitive advantage. Right now, there is both internal and external pressure on IT infrastructures to capitalize on the inherent value of data. With NetApp flash solutions, you can take advantage of over 25 years of NetApp innovation that delivers the best performance to run your apps and unprecedented speed and scale. You can do it all without compromising your core enterprise requirements, including integrated data management and efficient data protection.

Join us at Insight Las Vegas or Barcelona to learn more about how we can help you transform your business with our cloud-connected flash solutions. I hope to see you there.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
08:18aNETAPP : Attains #1 Spot for All-Flash Arrays and Fastest Growing Top 5 AFA Vend..
PU
09/12HPC : Bringing Virtual Worlds to Life
PU
09/07TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 155 : Trident 18.07 and… Goodbye Sully?
PU
09/07NETAPP : Software & Hardware
AQ
09/06NETAPP : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
09/05HELP YOUR DATA THRIVE ANYWHERE : Deploy HCI to Build a Hybrid Cloud
PU
09/05NETAPP : Data is Changing and the Demand for StorageGRID is Insatiable
PU
09/05NETAPP : Report
CO
09/04NETAPP : Names Atish Gude Chief Strategy Officer
DJ
09/04NETAPP : Atish Gude Joins NetApp as Chief Strategy Officer
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01Toyota Puts $500M Into Uber's Self-Driving Tech 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/25BUY NETAPP : Successful Turnaround And Accelerating Revenue Growth 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/18NETAPP : Taking Advantage Of Some Apparent Misconceptions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 047 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 21,65
P/E ratio 2020 20,02
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 22 087 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP53.87%22 087
WESTERN DIGITAL-28.87%16 482
PURE STORAGE INC79.07%6 707
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-28.58%832
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.3.44%809
INNODISK CORP-0.41%296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.