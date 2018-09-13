NetApp : Attains #1 Spot for All-Flash Arrays and Fastest Growing Top 5 AFA Vendor

When I got the news that NetApp is #1 among all-flash array vendors for the quarter, it had the natural taste of sweet success while at the same time providing a glimpse into a bright future.

In the latest results of IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker for the second quarter of 2018 (CY 2Q18), NetApp grabbed the #1 spot for the All-flash Arrays (AFA) market. That's big news. Of course, the competition will downplay it (why wouldn't they?), but the bigger news here is the trend, the momentum and the validation by our customers.

The total worldwide AFA market generated over $2 billion in revenue during Q2CY2018. This was up about 41.8% Year over Year (YoY), and NetApp grew faster than the market at about 67.5% YoY. What's even more important than the milestone itself is what it represents in terms of our customers. They're voting with their wallets and investing in the most cloud-connected, most scalable, most versatile, and highest performing flash solutions in the market.

NetApp has been working hard to innovate continuously, delivering meaningful solutions to our customers for all of their requirements: on-premises and in the cloud. Right now, I couldn't be more proud of our team as we touch the #1 milestone in the all-flash array market. It's hard to believe that four years ago we weren't even on the Top 5 list; the progress we've since made to be where we are today is remarkable. We're so grateful to our customers and to the engineering teams that have helped get us here.

What we're seeing is the natural result of our investments and hard work and this is just a taste of things to come. I'm excited about where we're going and can't wait to share more. This reaffirms our belief in relentless innovations that can help make our customers even more successful. We will be announcing more innovations at Insight 2018: our annual customer conference in Las Vegas.

Data has the potential to digitally transform businesses and create competitive advantage. Right now, there is both internal and external pressure on IT infrastructures to capitalize on the inherent value of data. With NetApp flash solutions, you can take advantage of over 25 years of NetApp innovation that delivers the best performance to run your apps and unprecedented speed and scale. You can do it all without compromising your core enterprise requirements, including integrated data management and efficient data protection.

Join us at Insight Las Vegas or Barcelona to learn more about how we can help you transform your business with our cloud-connected flash solutions. I hope to see you there.