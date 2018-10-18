Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NetApp : Catch Some Great Keynotes at NetApp Insight 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

I should qualify this by saying I'd be lying if I told you the keynotes were why I attend NetApp Insight every year. For me, it's definitely the networking and relationship building that make Insight worth my time. Regardless of which stage of your career you're in, it is a worthwhile experience for anybody looking to build their network in this industry. Networking aside however, I do find value in the keynotes. NetApp does a great job choosing keynote speakers that help bring everything together and show you interesting ways that people are using data-ways that you may not otherwise know about. As technologists, we spend a lot of our time in the trenches. These keynotes help give a broader perspective and show how NetApp technology is being used to do transformative things with data.

I really enjoyed last year's keynotes, in particular, Kenneth Cukier's presentation on data. Kenneth is the senior editor, data and digital, for The Economist, and he gave some interesting insights on how data is the new currency. We say all the time that data is the world's most valuable resource, but hearing it from someone outside of our industry was important. NetApp has become a data management company, not just a storage company, and Kenneth's keynote last year reinforced that NetApp is on the right track.

This year, the keynotes sound just as interesting, including one by Gerd Leonard. Gerd is the CEO of a company called TheFuturesAgency, and he's a prolific writer and speaker on all things future. He wrote a book about a decade ago called The Future of Music, which talked about the state of the music industry at the time and the impact of digital music. He said that the future of music would depend on data 'flowing like water,' and that's exactly how NetApp views data (and, incidentally, what has happened in the music industry). The Data Fabric and the technology that NetApp has built enable customers and partners like me to move data to wherever it will provide the most value, no matter if it's on-premises or in the cloud. The future is definitely 'data-driven,' and I'm looking forward to hearing what Gerd has to say about it.

If you're planning on attending NetApp Insight 2018 either in Las Vegas or Barcelona, make sure you build time into your schedule to attend Gerd's keynote, along with all the other presentations that NetApp has to offer. You'll hear from all of NetApp's key cloud and data executives, with an inside look at what's coming down the pipe in NetApp's portfolio. These keynotes not only tie everything together at Insight, they are also helpful in sparking conversations with your peers at the conference and with your customers when you get home.

Can't attend NetApp Insight Las Vegas? Tune into the livestream of the keynote on NetApp.com and on the NetApp Insight page on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
04:13pNETAPP : Catch Some Great Keynotes at NetApp Insight 2018
PU
10/17NETAPP : Why You Should Attend the Women in Technology Session at NetApp Insight..
PU
10/16NETAPP :  Hosts Technology Sessions at 2018 Insight Conference in Las Vegas, Nev..
BU
10/16NETAPP : Ciracom Cloud Embraces NetApp and Microsoft Cloud Solutions
PU
10/15NETAPP : Appoints Debra McCowan as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
10/15NETAPP INSIGHT : It’s All About the Networking
PU
10/12NETAPP : Four Questions to Ask Your Converged Infrastructure Vendor
PU
10/12TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 160 : Converged Systems Advisor 3.0 for FlexPod
PU
10/11NETAPP : Get Unfiltered Access to NetApp Execs at Insight 2018
PU
10/11NETAPP : Top Four Questions About Azure NetApp Files
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17NetApp +2.7% as Goldman goes Buy 
10/16TECH LUNCH BREAK : Twilio deal and Adobe guide drive software 
10/15NetApp appoints CHRO 
10/15Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends 
10/07Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 297 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Finance 2019 2 442 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
P/E ratio 2020 18,37
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 20 500 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 88,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP36.17%20 500
WESTERN DIGITAL-31.47%16 182
PURE STORAGE INC40.61%5 423
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.4.34%781
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-32.98%774
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%203
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.