NetApp : Creating a Unified Content Platform in the Cloud for Broadcasting

With 120,000 hours of programming each year, comprising more than 1 billion monthly online video views and 14 free and pay TV channels in 45 million households, German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has significant data requirements. And with ultrahigh-definition (UHD) content becoming more commonplace, this company's data is increasing at a rate of 100TB per month.

The huge task of storing such vast amounts of data was just one problem for ProSiebenSat.1. Silos were another problem. ProSiebenSat.1's data requirements for its 24-hour scheduled broadcast channel were handled by storage platforms that were completely separate from the data needs of the company's growing online media presence. ProSiebenSat.1's data center was physically running out of room for legacy digital tape archives, and it needed to find a new, unified way forward.

ProSiebenSat.1 found its answer in NetApp® technology. By investing in NetApp solutions, this broadcasting giant found a way to meet its current needs while also future-proofing its storage system.

Developing a Unified Content Platform in the Cloud

By moving to a private cloud storage model, ProSiebenSat.1 migrated its entire 12PB archive into a much smaller footprint on a unified content platform. This model also enabled native data replication to a second site, increasing the resilience of ProSiebenSat.1's media repository and improving the business continuity profile of the overall enterprise.

This move to a private cloud also helps the broadcasting company continue to grow and to innovate. The transition opened a pathway to faster application development for the processing and distribution of content data across the ProSiebenSat.1-owned networks and business partner delivery outlets.

Unification of storage and DevOps is a key component that greatly enhances system performance. ProSiebenSat.1 uses the NetApp StorageGRID® object-based storage solution to house the unified content platform, which includes current media content and programming that dates back 20 years. StorageGRID also stores all the application and development code backups from the NetApp SolidFire® DevOps environment. ProSiebenSat.1's 100 in-house developers are building applications and are hosting them in Kubernetes on the SolidFire all-flash array.

Streamlined Workflows

All workflows for the various networks, processing, and distribution to the company's 100-plus broadcast and social media partners and on-demand video service use StorageGRID as the common content repository source. With this approach, all the business units' media processing can be supported by a common set of tools. ProSiebenSat.1 is now working with several off-the-shelf applications that support the S3 object protocol, including Cantemo Portal, Vidispine, lnterra Systems BATON, Capella Systems Cambria, and IBM Archive and Essence Manager (AREMA).

