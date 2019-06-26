Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/26 12:47:28 pm
61.07 USD   +0.18%
12:27pNETAPP : Data Is the New Fuel for Innovation. Can Your Business Tap Its Power?
PU
08:22aNETAPP : Wins Prestigious Awards for AI
PU
06/25NETAPP : Disaggregated HCI Becomes a Thing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Data Is the New Fuel for Innovation. Can Your Business Tap Its Power?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

You can't expect data to fuel innovation if your organization isn't prepared to use it. To investigate how and why businesses must reengineer themselves to deliver on the promise of data through digital transformation, NetApp teamed with the Wall Street Journal and analyst firm IDC to deliver original research and content targeted at digital transformation.

Recent findings from IDC's global research study showcase the strategies and technologies that businesses are employing to accelerate their digital transformation. The eye-opening results highlight the data-related challenges and corresponding maturity stages of organizations that thrive compared to those that resist transformation.

According to the IDC, within the first three years of adoption, data-driven businesses experienced:

  • A two-fold increase in revenue growth and customer satisfaction
  • A three-fold advancement in profits and customer acquisition
  • A six-2fold improvement in efficiency

IDC is releasing new research that examines how organizations in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing deal with digital transformation. Tune into the on-demand webcast for resultsand to hear the discussion.

For a discussion of real-world examples, watch as industry leaders from NetApp and Integrated Archive Solutions demystify the'digital transformation' buzz word.Examining the need for a cultural shift, WSJ talks with Renown Health about its journey to becoming a leader in data-driven diagnostics and pioneering the world's largest community-based health study.

Check backas the WSJ and NetApp continue to tell fascinating stories of enterprises transforming their businesses-and the world-with data.

A digital transformation deep dive isn't complete without insight and metrics from subject-matter experts and C-Suite leaders at organizations like Dow Jones and IDC. These experts share one common observation: Transformation is no longer optional. It's become a baseline requirement for business success.

Hear key insights from:

  • Bill Miller, NetApp CIO
  • Ramin Beheshti, Dow Jones Chief Product and Technology Officer
  • Crawford Del Prete, IDC President
  • Henri Richard, NetApp EVP, WW Field and Customer Operations
  • Matt Watts, NetApp Director, Technology and Strategy

Watch the video Build a Data-Driven Culture for guidance from more subject matter experts and industry leaders about high-value metrics. Get the inspiration and background you need to help your organization thrive with data.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 16:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
12:27pNETAPP : Data Is the New Fuel for Innovation. Can Your Business Tap Its Power?
PU
08:22aNETAPP : Wins Prestigious Awards for AI
PU
06/25NETAPP : Disaggregated HCI Becomes a Thing
PU
06/25NETAPP : Simplifying Data Management with ONTAP
PU
06/24NETAPP : A FlexPod Concept for Greater Security with NetApp CSA
PU
06/22NETAPP INC. : CFO Ronald J. Pasek Sells 58,052 Shares
AQ
06/20NETAPP : Don't Wait for a Problem to Get Value from Support
PU
06/18NETAPP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
06/18NETAPP : Bringing Data Fabric to Life with Support for Hybrid Multicloud and Dev..
PU
06/18NETAPP : Creating Simple & Powerful Hybrid Clouds
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 6 286 M
EBIT 2020 1 462 M
Net income 2020 1 113 M
Finance 2020 1 395 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
P/E ratio 2021 11,86
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capitalization 14 632 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP2.65%14 549
WESTERN DIGITAL11.17%10 864
PURE STORAGE INC-2.18%3 969
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD18.07%877
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.71%606
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About