NetApp : Discover How You Can Future-Proof Your IT infrastructure at Splunk.conf18

Machine data is one of the fastest-growing types of data, and it's also one of the most complex categories of big data. With that complexity comes high value in the form of information about customer behavior, business and personal transactions, sensor readings, machine behavior, security threats, and fraudulent activity. Splunk Enterprise software provides the ability to extract the value from any machine data in real time.

Traditionally, Splunk was configured to use commodity servers with internal storage media. This storage configuration, often referred to as direct-attached storage (DAS), has many limitations, especially in this age of digital transformation.

By storing Splunk data on NetApp® storage systems instead of on internal storage media, compute and data storage resources are decoupled, allowing enterprises to create efficient configurations that meet their needs today as well as tomorrow. Servers need to be added only when additional compute resources are required, and storage can be scaled out independently of compute. Valuable rack space, floor space, and energy are conserved. In addition to independent scaling of resources, NetApp systems provide the data protection, data governance, storage efficiency, and copy management features needed to meet the requirements of enterprise organizations that use Splunk.

To learn how NetApp can accelerate Splunk search performance up to 300%, provide 2:1 inline deduplication and compression efficiency, and realize greater than 20% TCO reduction versus DAS

