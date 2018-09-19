Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NetApp : Discover How You Can Future-Proof Your IT infrastructure at Splunk.conf18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

Machine data is one of the fastest-growing types of data, and it's also one of the most complex categories of big data. With that complexity comes high value in the form of information about customer behavior, business and personal transactions, sensor readings, machine behavior, security threats, and fraudulent activity. Splunk Enterprise software provides the ability to extract the value from any machine data in real time.

Traditionally, Splunk was configured to use commodity servers with internal storage media. This storage configuration, often referred to as direct-attached storage (DAS), has many limitations, especially in this age of digital transformation.

By storing Splunk data on NetApp® storage systems instead of on internal storage media, compute and data storage resources are decoupled, allowing enterprises to create efficient configurations that meet their needs today as well as tomorrow. Servers need to be added only when additional compute resources are required, and storage can be scaled out independently of compute. Valuable rack space, floor space, and energy are conserved. In addition to independent scaling of resources, NetApp systems provide the data protection, data governance, storage efficiency, and copy management features needed to meet the requirements of enterprise organizations that use Splunk.

To learn how NetApp can accelerate Splunk search performance up to 300%, provide 2:1 inline deduplication and compression efficiency, and realize greater than 20% TCO reduction versus DAS, visit NetApp at Splunk .conf18, where NetApp is a Tera Sponsor for the third consecutive year. Splunk .conf is Splunk's premier education and thought leadership event for security and IT professionals who are looking to tap into the power of their data.

Join NetApp at this year's event to:

  • Meet NetApp data experts at Booth #T4 and learn how we can help you simplify and integrate enterprise data management across the enterprise to scale without limits and future-proof your IT infrastructure.
  • Attend our informative breakout session, Get Better, Faster Results from Splunk, to learn how we can help you solve your data management challenges, bring infrastructure costs down, and pump in more Splunk data by deploying the optimal infrastructure for Splunk.
  • Watch a demo and learn about the NetApp solutions for Splunk.
  • Enter our raffle drawing for an Amazon Echo or complete a survey for a NetApp backpack.

For more information about NetApp's Splunk solutions, visit our Big Data Analytics Solutions page.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 19:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
09:59pNETAPP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
09:28pNETAPP : Discover How You Can Future-Proof Your IT infrastructure at Splunk.conf..
PU
02:44pNETAPP : Buys Kubernetes Service Provider
AQ
06:53aNETAPP : A First-Timer’s Guide to Attending Grace Hopper Celebration
PU
09/18NEXT-GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET : Classification, Opportunities, Types and A..
AQ
09/18NETAPP : 4 File Service Capabilities You Want On Google Cloud Platform
PU
09/18NETAPP : We Loved Stackpoint.io So Much, We Had to Buy the Company!
PU
09/18NETAPP : Acquires StackPointCloud
BU
09/18NETAPP : Acquires StackPointCloud
PU
09/14NETAPP : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18NetApp acquires Kubernetes-as-a-service company 
09/16ETF Inclusion Of DBX 
09/01Toyota Puts $500M Into Uber's Self-Driving Tech 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/25BUY NETAPP : Successful Turnaround And Accelerating Revenue Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 1 047 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 21,68
P/E ratio 2020 20,05
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 22 118 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 86,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP54.21%21 633
WESTERN DIGITAL-26.95%16 660
PURE STORAGE INC76.04%6 533
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-25.05%846
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.6.89%821
INNODISK-3.25%307
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.