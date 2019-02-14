Log in
NetApp : Founder Dave Hitz Retiring From Co.

0
02/14/2019 | 01:56pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) co-founder and executive vice president Dave Hitz said Thursday he is retiring from the storage and data management company.

"I have been cutting back my NetApp time for the last couple of years, and especially the past few months, and I won't suddenly disappear," Mr. Hitz said in a post on the company's blog.

Mr. Hitz said over the past few years, he has been involved with such things as the Hitz Foundation, Deep Springs College and starting the Play On! project to put Shakespeare's plays into performable contemporary English.

"I don't have precise plans for the future, but I expect to continue these projects and more," Mr. Hitz said in the blog post.

Mr. Hitz and James Lau founded NetApp in 1992.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 292 M
EBIT 2019 1 398 M
Net income 2019 1 053 M
Finance 2019 1 842 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 16 965 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP12.52%16 965
WESTERN DIGITAL27.83%13 871
PURE STORAGE INC18.35%4 598
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.21.80%800
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD15.19%787
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%303
