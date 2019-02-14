NetApp : Founder Dave Hitz Retiring From Co.

By Michael Dabaie

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) co-founder and executive vice president Dave Hitz said Thursday he is retiring from the storage and data management company.

"I have been cutting back my NetApp time for the last couple of years, and especially the past few months, and I won't suddenly disappear," Mr. Hitz said in a post on the company's blog.

Mr. Hitz said over the past few years, he has been involved with such things as the Hitz Foundation, Deep Springs College and starting the Play On! project to put Shakespeare's plays into performable contemporary English.

"I don't have precise plans for the future, but I expect to continue these projects and more," Mr. Hitz said in the blog post.

Mr. Hitz and James Lau founded NetApp in 1992.

