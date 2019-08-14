Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Get a Better View of Backups with the Improved SnapCenter 4.2 Dashboard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

At NetApp, we strive to continually improve data protection and simplify data management. To enhance data backup reporting, the NetApp® SnapCenter® 4.2 dashboard has a fresh new look. Apart from an intuitive and comprehensive UI and data accuracy, the new dashboard offers a lot of value that IT generalists and backup administrators can use for day-to-day reporting.

Before I go into further information, here are some features that most IT generalists expect from a backup product dashboard:

  • A quick glance at the overall status of data protection
  • An easy way to check which areas need immediate attention, such as any job failures or system alerts
  • Trends for NetApp Snapshot™ space usage over a period and estimated space savings by using NetApp SnapCenter and its features
  • A clear view of how many jobs are still running in an environment
  • Feasible drill-down options from the dashboard to other UI elements
  • For customers who use NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP® or ONTAP Select, a brief summary of trends for costs

To meet these customer requirements, and to keep previous content available, NetApp added new widgets to SnapCenter 4.2. In this blog post, I will go over all the new widgets that SnapCenter offers and how they make your life easier as an IT generalist or a backup administrator. You can see the widgets that I will discuss in the screenshot of the new dashboard.

Storage Widget

This widget helps you understand the current space usage on your overall primary and secondary controllers, which helps you plan your storage requirements for the future.

You get two pieces of information from the Storage widget:

  • First, a line graph depicts the usage of primary and secondary snapshots for past 3 months. The Secondary Snapshots usage is a summation of NetApp SnapMirror® and SnapVault® information.
  • Second is a bar chart, which compares storage usage and savings. The storage space that primary snapshots consume is compared with the storage savings by using NetApp Snapshot™ technology and with the space savings by using clones to create copies of databases.

To gather this information, SnapCenter makes NetApp Manageability SDK calls to ONTAP and uses an internal algorithm to fetch details about the estimated storage savings.

Recent Job Activities Widget

If you're a SnapCenter user, you are familiar with the top five activities that are listed under the Resources tab at the bottom of the former dashboard. The new dashboard gives you similar functionality, but it's not restricted per application plug-in. It also gives you a quick glance at the top seven activities, their status, and the time since the job was completed. You can also save time by browsing through the Monitor tab to check for any failed jobs.

Alerts Widget

NetApp added this new feature and this new widget in SnapCenter 4.2, which uses a configuration checker tool. By using SnapCenter, you can scan across your servers and detect any basic anomalies in the plug-in host. Some of the common scans that you perform with the configuration checker are space utilization, plug-in service status, and application version compatibility with SnapCenter.

You should configure your system alerts to run regularly. So that you can easily see urgent alerts, the new Alerts widget displays the top critical and warning messages. Currently, SnapCenter performs only basic checks, but alert performance will be enhanced in future releases.

Other Useful Widgets

The other widgets, such as Jobs, which shows the job completion ratio, and Latest Protection Summary, which shows a Primary and Secondary backup (SnapMirror and SnapVault) summary, are self-explanatory.

Enhance Your Data Backup Management and Protection Today

Improve and simplify your data and application protection today. To get started, download SnapCenter 4.2. And to check out more details, go to the SnapCenter 4.2 page on netapp.com.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
12:27pNETAPP : Get a Better View of Backups with the Improved SnapCenter 4.2 Dashboard
PU
08/13NETAPP : Scale Your Video Surveillance Seamlessly with NetApp E-Series Storage
PU
08/12END-TO-END NVME FOR FLEXPOD : Your Three Biggest Questions Answered
PU
08/09TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 203 : Intel and NetApp – Edge to Core to Cloud ..
PU
08/08NETAPP CLOUD VOLUMES SERVICE : What To Know About File Services in the Cloud
PU
08/08FLEXPOD : The Converged Infrastructure Swiss Army Knife for Your Data Center
PU
08/07REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCES WITH NETAPP C : Cloud Volumes ONTAP
PU
08/06NETAPP : Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast
BU
08/06NETAPP : How to Lower Your Storage Costs by Tiering Hot & Cold Data
PU
08/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 621 M
EBIT 2020 1 094 M
Net income 2020 837 M
Finance 2020 1 363 M
Yield 2020 4,09%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 11 228 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 56,39  $
Last Close Price 46,99  $
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-22.73%11 228
WESTERN DIGITAL50.39%16 291
PURE STORAGE INC-16.54%3 396
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-5.84%656
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.04%510
TINTRI INC--.--%2
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group