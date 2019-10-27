NetApp : Get in the Know with Inside INSIGHT

People attend NetApp INSIGHT for all sorts of reasons: from learning how NetApp solutions can help build a data fabric for your organization, to learning from some of technology's innovative leaders like DreamWorks, Intuit, and Cerner. There are almost 300 breakout sessions that cover everything from AI, automation, and security to building hybrid clouds and scaling to the public cloud. If you're attending for a debrief or a deep dive, you've got a wealth of topics to choose from that will scratch every technical itch.

INSIGHT is also a great place to meet like-minded executives, architects, and engineers from around the globe. Sharing ideas with people who are going through the same IT transformation is a great way to connect and build your network. There are also product managers and experts at INSIGHT Central, which I'd highly recommend you take a few hours to check out. If you're wondering how other organisations have managed to scale their people and processes, as well as their technology, make sure you set aside some time in your week to make those connections.

There's a lot to do in the short three days from October 28-30. For some people, the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO) is real! If you've built out your INSIGHT schedule on the iOS or Android apps and realized that you've got a lot of overlapping sessions, I hear you. It can be a challenge deciding what to attend (and most importantly: when to take some downtime).

If you're not able to make it down to Mandalay Bay, or you accidentally end up spending a couple of hours in the A-Team Van sponsored by NetApp University (I won't tell!), then Inside INSIGHT is here to help! Paul Stringfellow, Director at Gardner Systems in the UK, and myself, Phoebe Goh will be keeping you updated on the happenings in and about the conference! We post our videos to Twitter (be sure to follow @NetAppATeam). You might even see them on the NetApp Events app.

Tune in at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for an Insider's look at what's hot, what's trending, and what you should think about adding to your schedule for the rest of the day! Hear what Paul and I are hearing, seeing, and talking so you can be part of the INSIGHT experience no matter where you are.

Whatever your reasons for attending or staying home, there are lots of ways you can go about making the most of your NetApp INSIGHT experience! Join the fun by making sure you download the mobile app on iPhone or Android. I'll meet you at the Welcome Reception on Monday night and the Appreciation Event on Wednesday. Look out for Inside INSIGHT as you experience NetApp INSIGHT next week-be sure to say hello!