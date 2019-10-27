Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP

(NTAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NetApp : Get in the Know with Inside INSIGHT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

People attend NetApp INSIGHT for all sorts of reasons: from learning how NetApp solutions can help build a data fabric for your organization, to learning from some of technology's innovative leaders like DreamWorks, Intuit, and Cerner. There are almost 300 breakout sessions that cover everything from AI, automation, and security to building hybrid clouds and scaling to the public cloud. If you're attending for a debrief or a deep dive, you've got a wealth of topics to choose from that will scratch every technical itch.

INSIGHT is also a great place to meet like-minded executives, architects, and engineers from around the globe. Sharing ideas with people who are going through the same IT transformation is a great way to connect and build your network. There are also product managers and experts at INSIGHT Central, which I'd highly recommend you take a few hours to check out. If you're wondering how other organisations have managed to scale their people and processes, as well as their technology, make sure you set aside some time in your week to make those connections.

There's a lot to do in the short three days from October 28-30. For some people, the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO) is real! If you've built out your INSIGHT schedule on the iOS or Android apps and realized that you've got a lot of overlapping sessions, I hear you. It can be a challenge deciding what to attend (and most importantly: when to take some downtime).

If you're not able to make it down to Mandalay Bay, or you accidentally end up spending a couple of hours in the A-Team Van sponsored by NetApp University (I won't tell!), then Inside INSIGHT is here to help! Paul Stringfellow, Director at Gardner Systems in the UK, and myself, Phoebe Goh will be keeping you updated on the happenings in and about the conference! We post our videos to Twitter (be sure to follow @NetAppATeam). You might even see them on the NetApp Events app.

Tune in at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for an Insider's look at what's hot, what's trending, and what you should think about adding to your schedule for the rest of the day! Hear what Paul and I are hearing, seeing, and talking so you can be part of the INSIGHT experience no matter where you are.

Whatever your reasons for attending or staying home, there are lots of ways you can go about making the most of your NetApp INSIGHT experience! Join the fun by making sure you download the mobile app on iPhone or Android. I'll meet you at the Welcome Reception on Monday night and the Appreciation Event on Wednesday. Look out for Inside INSIGHT as you experience NetApp INSIGHT next week-be sure to say hello!

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 17:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
01:27pNETAPP : Get in the Know with Inside INSIGHT
PU
10/25NETAPP : at DevOps Enterprise Summit 2019
PU
10/25NETAPP : How to Reduce Healthcare Operating Costs & Achieve Optimal ROI in a Sma..
PU
10/24NETAPP : Your Guide to Everything AI at NetApp Insight 2019
PU
10/24NETAPP : Microsoft Ignite 2019 is SOLD OUT (and We Think It Might be Because of ..
PU
10/24GO YOUR WAY EPISODE 3 : Serverless vs. Containers
PU
10/23NETAPP : FlexPod MetroCluster IP Solutions
PU
10/22HYBRID IT : The Future of Your Organization Relies on it
PU
10/22NETAPP : INSIGHT 2019 Customer Sessions
PU
10/21NETAPP IT PERSPECTIVE : Robust File Upload Solution using NetApp StorageGRID
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 650 M
EBIT 2020 1 130 M
Net income 2020 802 M
Finance 2020 1 762 M
Yield 2020 3,45%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 13 192 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 53,50  $
Last Close Price 55,45  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Independent Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP-6.13%13 192
WESTERN DIGITAL65.62%17 693
PURE STORAGE, INC.20.34%4 916
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.9.14%730
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.96%512
TINTRI, INC.124.86%1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group